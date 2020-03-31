Is There A Value in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) And New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR)

The shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by JP Morgan in its latest research note that was published on March 18, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $33 price target. JP Morgan wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of BioNTech SE, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. H.C. Wainwright advised investors in its research note published on March 09, 2020, to Neutral the BNTX stock while also putting a $30 price target. The stock had earned Mkt Perform rating from SVB Leerink Markets when it published its report on January 24, 2020. The stock was given Neutral rating by UBS in its report released on January 22, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 35. Wolfe Research was of a view that BNTX is Outperform in its latest report on November 05, 2019. UBS thinks that BNTX is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on November 04, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 21.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $33.26. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 395.01% from its 52-Week high price while it is -40.95% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 59.06.

The shares of the company added by 12.73% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $59.04 while ending the day at $62.00. During the trading session, a total of 588930.0 shares were traded which represents a -45.52% decline from the average session volume which is 404700.0 shares. BNTX had ended its last session trading at $55.00. BioNTech SE debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.21, while its quick ratio hovers at 3.70 BNTX 52-week low price stands at $12.52 while its 52-week high price is $105.00.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.16 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The BioNTech SE generated 515.2 million in revenue during the last quarter. BioNTech SE has the potential to record -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at CapitalOne published a research note on November 04, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $8.50. CapitalOne also rated SNR as Initiated on October 22, 2019, with its price target of $7.50 suggesting that SNR could surge by 65.44% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $2.95/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.75% to reach $8.13/share. It started the day trading at $2.98 and traded between $2.70 and $2.81 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SNR’s 50-day SMA is 6.16 while its 200-day SMA stands at 6.84. The stock has a high of $8.35 for the year while the low is $1.72. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.15 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 51.64%, as 1.75M BNTX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.13% of New Senior Investment Group Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 36.49, while the P/B ratio is 0.98. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 622.05K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.81 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 37.75%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -63.22% over the past 90 days while it lost -57.62% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more SNR shares, decreasing its portfolio by -2.43% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -301,254 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 12,086,478 shares of SNR, with a total valuation of $73,364,921. Renaissance Technologies LLC meanwhile bought more SNR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $40,749,786 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its New Senior Investment Group Inc. shares by 1.93% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 6,043,440 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 114,574 shares of New Senior Investment Group Inc. which are valued at $36,683,681. In the same vein, Omega Advisors, Inc. increased its New Senior Investment Group Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 282,387 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 4,535,548 shares and is now valued at $27,530,776. Following these latest developments, around 1.60% of New Senior Investment Group Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.