Is There A Value in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) And Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX)

The shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Deutsche Bank in its latest research note that was published on March 19, 2020. The Consumer Goods company has also assigned a $7.50 price target. Deutsche Bank wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Amcor plc, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. BMO Capital Markets advised investors in its research note published on March 13, 2020, to Market Perform the AMCR stock while also putting a $9 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Credit Suisse Markets when it published its report on March 02, 2020. The stock was given Neutral rating by Robert W. Baird in its report released on December 20, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 11.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 8 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $10.21. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 42.76% from its 52-Week high price while it is -29.65% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 50.07.

The shares of the company added by 6.15% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $7.88 while ending the day at $8.28. During the trading session, a total of 6.07 million shares were traded which represents a 44.12% incline from the average session volume which is 10.87 million shares. AMCR had ended its last session trading at $7.80. Amcor plc debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.16, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.70 AMCR 52-week low price stands at $5.80 while its 52-week high price is $11.77.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.16 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Amcor plc generated 673.8 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.13 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 18.75%. Amcor plc has the potential to record 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley published a research note on September 10, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX) is now rated as Underweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $8. Even though the stock has been trading at $3.32/share, analysts expect it to down by -9.94% to reach $4.70/share. It started the day trading at $3.3702 and traded between $2.92 and $2.99 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that GTX’s 50-day SMA is 6.85 while its 200-day SMA stands at 10.27. The stock has a high of $19.71 for the year while the low is $2.50. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.37 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 17.88%, as 2.79M AMCR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.77% of Garrett Motion Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 960.98K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.91 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 3.46%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -70.77% over the past 90 days while it lost -69.83% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more GTX shares, increasing its portfolio by 5.08% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 368,351 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,614,512 shares of GTX, with a total valuation of $52,844,713. Sessa Capital IM LP meanwhile bought more GTX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $50,559,704 worth of shares.

Similarly, Deccan Value Investors LP decreased its Garrett Motion Inc. shares by 1.80% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 7,200,605 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -132,343 shares of Garrett Motion Inc. which are valued at $49,972,199. In the same vein, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… decreased its Garrett Motion Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 119,743 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 3,445,422 shares and is now valued at $23,911,229. Following these latest developments, around 2.70% of Garrett Motion Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.