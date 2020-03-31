Is There A Value in Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) And The Children’s Place Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE)

The shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by BTIG Research in its latest research note that was published on July 23, 2019. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $46 price target. BTIG Research wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Guggenheim Markets when it published its report on July 22, 2019. That day the Guggenheim set price target on the stock to $47. The stock was given Neutral rating by Goldman in its report released on July 22, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 32. Cowen was of a view that ADPT is Outperform in its latest report on July 22, 2019. BofA/Merrill thinks that ADPT is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on July 22, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 45.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $44.75. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 78.54% from its 52-Week high price while it is -50.80% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 55.96.

The shares of the company added by 6.86% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $24.65 while ending the day at $27.12. During the trading session, a total of 671175.0 shares were traded which represents a 50.65% incline from the average session volume which is 1.36 million shares. ADPT had ended its last session trading at $25.38. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.06, while its quick ratio hovers at 7.70 ADPT 52-week low price stands at $15.19 while its 52-week high price is $55.12.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.17 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has the potential to record -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group published a research note on March 18, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that The Children’s Place Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $40. DA Davidson also rated PLCE as Downgrade on March 17, 2020, with its price target of $30 suggesting that PLCE could surge by 33.3% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $20.80/share, analysts expect it to down by -7.36% to reach $28.89/share. It started the day trading at $21.00 and traded between $18.29 and $19.27 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that PLCE’s 50-day SMA is 51.05 while its 200-day SMA stands at 72.99. The stock has a high of $116.84 for the year while the low is $9.25. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 7.19 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 5.30%, as 7.57M ADPT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 54.12% of The Children’s Place Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 4.06, while the P/B ratio is 1.23. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 904.51K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 8.37 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 12.03%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -68.95% over the past 90 days while it lost -74.98% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more PLCE shares, increasing its portfolio by 4.29% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 92,173 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 2,240,651 shares of PLCE, with a total valuation of $129,061,498. Fidelity Management & Research Co… meanwhile sold more PLCE shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $102,947,386 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its The Children’s Place Inc. shares by 1.98% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 1,512,349 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -30,543 shares of The Children’s Place Inc. which are valued at $87,111,302. In the same vein, Wellington Management Co. LLP decreased its The Children’s Place Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 31,409 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,006,893 shares and is now valued at $57,997,037. Following these latest developments, around 3.80% of The Children’s Place Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.