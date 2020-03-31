Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO), AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. (NYSE:MITT)?

The shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Argus in its latest research note that was published on March 27, 2020. The Consumer Goods company has also assigned a $54 price target. Argus wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of The Coca-Cola Company, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. DZ Bank advised investors in its research note published on March 25, 2020, to Buy the KO stock while also putting a $51 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from HSBC Securities Markets when it published its report on March 24, 2020. That day the HSBC Securities set price target on the stock to $45. The stock was given Overweight rating by JP Morgan in its report released on March 23, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 44. Morgan Stanley was of a view that KO is Equal-Weight in its latest report on March 18, 2020. Credit Suisse thinks that KO is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 09, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 64.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 13 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $54.95. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 24.07% from its 52-Week high price while it is -25.16% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 43.46.

The shares of the company added by 5.12% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $43.04 while ending the day at $45.00. During the trading session, a total of 22.78 million shares were traded which represents a -18.61% decline from the average session volume which is 19.21 million shares. KO had ended its last session trading at $42.81. The Coca-Cola Company currently has a market cap of $199.88 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 21.76, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 3.83, with a beta of 0.60. The Coca-Cola Company debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 2.25, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.60 KO 52-week low price stands at $36.27 while its 52-week high price is $60.13.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.44 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The The Coca-Cola Company generated 6.48 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.56 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -9.09%. The Coca-Cola Company has the potential to record 2.10 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Wunderlich published a research note on November 07, 2016 where it informed investors and clients that AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. (NYSE:MITT) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $17. Wunderlich also rated MITT as Reiterated on August 08, 2016, with its price target of $17 suggesting that MITT could surge by 82.81% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $3.95/share, analysts expect it to down by -30.38% to reach $16.00/share. It started the day trading at $3.24 and traded between $2.55 and $2.75 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MITT’s 50-day SMA is 13.03 while its 200-day SMA stands at 14.95. The stock has a high of $17.32 for the year while the low is $2.00. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 492890.39 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -0.74%, as 489,243 KO shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.53% of AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 1.08, while the P/B ratio is 0.16. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 822.01K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.60 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -2.14%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -82.80% over the past 90 days while it lost -81.88% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more MITT shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.39% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 71,634 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,072,472 shares of MITT, with a total valuation of $45,994,906. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more MITT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $45,932,885 worth of shares.

Similarly, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management,… increased its AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. shares by 7.91% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,722,821 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 126,282 shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. which are valued at $25,790,630. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 80,064 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 945,416 shares and is now valued at $14,152,878. Following these latest developments, around 1.60% of AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.