Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Paychex Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX), eMagin Corporation (NYSE:EMAN)?

The shares of Paychex Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has been pegged with a rating of Equal-Weight by Morgan Stanley in its latest research note that was published on March 18, 2020. The Services company has also assigned a $67 price target. Morgan Stanley wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Paychex Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Citigroup Markets when it published its report on January 14, 2020. Morgan Stanley was of a view that PAYX is Underweight in its latest report on August 15, 2019. BofA/Merrill thinks that PAYX is worth Underperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 15 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $70.94. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 34.57% from its 52-Week high price while it is -28.85% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 45.74.

The shares of the company added by 7.06% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $60.28 while ending the day at $64.42. During the trading session, a total of 3.72 million shares were traded which represents a -54.85% decline from the average session volume which is 2.4 million shares. PAYX had ended its last session trading at $60.17. Paychex Inc. currently has a market cap of $25.19 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 21.01, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.49, with a beta of 0.94. Paychex Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.33, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.20 PAYX 52-week low price stands at $47.87 while its 52-week high price is $90.54.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.97 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Paychex Inc. generated 839.3 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.70 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 35.05%. Paychex Inc. has the potential to record 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Rodman & Renshaw published a research note on June 23, 2017 where it informed investors and clients that eMagin Corporation (NYSE:EMAN) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $4. H.C. Wainwright also rated EMAN as Initiated on December 16, 2014, with its price target of $3 suggesting that EMAN could surge by 84.0% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.21/share, analysts expect it to down by -7.00% to reach $1.25/share. It started the day trading at $0.22 and traded between $0.20 and $0.20 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that EMAN’s 50-day SMA is 0.4026 while its 200-day SMA stands at 0.3879. The stock has a high of $0.90 for the year while the low is $0.14. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 492116.86 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -12.89%, as 428,683 PAYX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.91% of eMagin Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 500.35K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.86 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 1.89%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -41.35% over the past 90 days while it lost -44.61% over the last six months.

This move now sees The AWM Investment Co., Inc. selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,492,624 shares of EMAN, with a total valuation of $1,841,976.

Similarly, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its eMagin Corporation shares by 41.87% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 243,071 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 71,741 shares of eMagin Corporation which are valued at $99,659. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of eMagin Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.