Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (NYSE:OSG), Virtu Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)?

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 60.27% from its 52-Week high price while it is -13.81% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 57.00.

The shares of the company added by 11.96% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $2.09 while ending the day at $2.34. During the trading session, a total of 584332.0 shares were traded which represents a -45.15% decline from the average session volume which is 402560.0 shares. OSG had ended its last session trading at $2.09. Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.16, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.30 OSG 52-week low price stands at $1.46 while its 52-week high price is $2.71.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$1.52 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. generated 41.56 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$1.22 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -44.74%. Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. has the potential to record -6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Compass Point published a research note on March 02, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Virtu Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $21. Goldman also rated VIRT as Downgrade on January 06, 2020, with its price target of $15.50 suggesting that VIRT could surge by 6.23% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $22.60/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.82% to reach $22.94/share. It started the day trading at $22.99 and traded between $21.45 and $21.51 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that VIRT’s 50-day SMA is 19.01 while its 200-day SMA stands at 18.48. The stock has a high of $26.57 for the year while the low is $14.94. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 11.83 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -12.96%, as 10.30M OSG shares were shorted. At the moment, only 8.68% of Virtu Financial Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.51M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.83 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 5.23%. Looking further, the stock has raised 34.61% over the past 90 days while it gained 28.88% over the last six months.

William Blair Investment Manageme… meanwhile bought more VIRT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $154,771,577 worth of shares.

Similarly, Fidelity Management & Research Co… increased its Virtu Financial Inc. shares by 22.37% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 7,634,601 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,395,743 shares of Virtu Financial Inc. which are valued at $143,606,845. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Virtu Financial Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 259,918 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 6,768,230 shares and is now valued at $127,310,406. Following these latest developments, around 0.30% of Virtu Financial Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.