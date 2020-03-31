Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on NextEra Energy Inc. (NYSE:NEE), THL Credit Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD)?

The shares of NextEra Energy Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has been pegged with a rating of Sell by Vertical Research in its latest research note that was published on February 25, 2020. The Utilities company has also assigned a $62 price target. Vertical Research wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of NextEra Energy Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. BMO Capital Markets advised investors in its research note published on February 20, 2020, to Outperform the NEE stock while also putting a $290 price target. The stock had earned In-line rating from Evercore ISI Markets when it published its report on January 27, 2020. That day the Evercore ISI set price target on the stock to $263. Credit Suisse was of a view that NEE is Neutral in its latest report on January 17, 2020. Goldman thinks that NEE is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 16, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 256.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 12 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $255.60. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 40.74% from its 52-Week high price while it is -13.18% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 53.98.

The shares of the company added by 6.06% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $234.36 while ending the day at $246.01. During the trading session, a total of 3.91 million shares were traded which represents a -26.39% decline from the average session volume which is 3.09 million shares. NEE had ended its last session trading at $231.95. NextEra Energy Inc. currently has a market cap of $120.27 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 30.98, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 4.08, with a beta of 0.37. NextEra Energy Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.15, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.40 NEE 52-week low price stands at $174.80 while its 52-week high price is $283.35.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.44 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The NextEra Energy Inc. generated 600.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $2.39 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -52.78%. NextEra Energy Inc. has the potential to record 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Raymond James published a research note on March 11, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that THL Credit Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD) is now rated as Mkt Perform. Even though the stock has been trading at $2.94/share, analysts expect it to down by -10.20% to reach $5.92/share. It started the day trading at $3.15 and traded between $2.61 and $2.64 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TCRD’s 50-day SMA is 5.24 while its 200-day SMA stands at 6.32. The stock has a high of $7.04 for the year while the low is $1.56. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 49075.56 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 24.94%, as 61,315 NEE shares were shorted. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 283.26K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.22 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 69.23%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -59.07% over the past 90 days while it lost -61.57% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 0.92% of THL Credit Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.