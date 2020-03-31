Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI), XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP)?

The shares of National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI) has been pegged with a rating of Sector Perform by RBC Capital Mkts in its latest research note that was published on March 03, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $45 price target. RBC Capital Mkts wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of National Instruments Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Robert W. Baird advised investors in its research note published on January 09, 2020, to Outperform the NATI stock while also putting a $50 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Susquehanna Markets when it published its report on October 18, 2019. Deutsche Bank was of a view that NATI is Buy in its latest report on October 26, 2018. Stifel thinks that NATI is worth Hold rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $39.25. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 64.45% from its 52-Week high price while it is -30.36% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 50.11.

The shares of the company added by 6.77% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $31.24 while ending the day at $33.58. During the trading session, a total of 1.08 million shares were traded which represents a -45.23% decline from the average session volume which is 745300.0 shares. NATI had ended its last session trading at $31.45. National Instruments Corporation currently has a market cap of $4.3 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 27.43, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 4.74, with a beta of 1.09. National Instruments Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.40 NATI 52-week low price stands at $20.42 while its 52-week high price is $48.22.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.47 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The National Instruments Corporation generated 194.62 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.35 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 51.06%. National Instruments Corporation has the potential to record 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley published a research note on January 06, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $45. JP Morgan also rated XP as Initiated on January 06, 2020, with its price target of $44 suggesting that XP could surge by 87.22% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $22.26/share, analysts expect it to down by -7.55% to reach $161.04/share. It started the day trading at $22.25 and traded between $20.18 and $20.58 throughout the trading session.

The stock has a high of $43.52 for the year while the low is $15.50. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.04 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 44.10%, as 1.50M NATI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.58% of XP Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 52.37, while the P/B ratio is 7.98. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.70M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.88 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 21.34%.

Durable Capital Partners LP meanwhile bought more XP shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $190,575,000 worth of shares.

Following these latest developments, around 55.96% of XP Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.