Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG), American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)?

The shares of National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Jefferies in its latest research note that was published on October 15, 2019. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $51 price target. Jefferies wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of National Fuel Gas Company, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Citigroup advised investors in its research note published on March 07, 2018, to Neutral the NFG stock while also putting a $54 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Jefferies Markets when it published its report on February 05, 2018. Sidoti was of a view that NFG is Neutral in its latest report on October 12, 2017. Jefferies thinks that NFG is worth Hold rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $46.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 20.90% from its 52-Week high price while it is -37.69% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 51.49.

The shares of the company added by 5.67% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $34.925 while ending the day at $38.18. During the trading session, a total of 734271.0 shares were traded which represents a 3.4% incline from the average session volume which is 760130.0 shares. NFG had ended its last session trading at $36.13. National Fuel Gas Company currently has a market cap of $3.43 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 11.50, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.35, with a beta of 0.66. National Fuel Gas Company debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.04, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.70 NFG 52-week low price stands at $31.58 while its 52-week high price is $61.27.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.01 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The National Fuel Gas Company generated 34.97 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.54 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -5.94%. National Fuel Gas Company has the potential to record 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Berenberg published a research note on March 27, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) is now rated as Hold. Their price target on the stock stands at $18. Even though the stock has been trading at $14.04/share, analysts expect it to down by -12.75% to reach $22.20/share. It started the day trading at $13.22 and traded between $11.81 and $12.25 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AAL’s 50-day SMA is 21.91 while its 200-day SMA stands at 27.26. The stock has a high of $35.24 for the year while the low is $10.01. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 45.62 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 45.46%, as 66.36M NFG shares were shorted. At the moment, only 15.76% of American Airlines Group Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 27.55M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.41 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 19.51%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -56.93% over the past 90 days while it lost -54.65% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The PRIMECAP Management Co. sold more AAL shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.02% during the last quarter. This move now sees The PRIMECAP Management Co. selling -11,400 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 68,459,946 shares of AAL, with a total valuation of $1,304,161,971. Berkshire Hathaway, Inc. (Investm… meanwhile sold more AAL shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $809,625,000 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its American Airlines Group Inc. shares by 0.94% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 42,067,628 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -397,453 shares of American Airlines Group Inc. which are valued at $801,388,313. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its American Airlines Group Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 59,563 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 18,277,988 shares and is now valued at $348,195,671. Following these latest developments, around 1.30% of American Airlines Group Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.