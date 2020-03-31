Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Flowers Foods Inc. (NYSE:FLO), Newmark Group Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)?

The shares of Flowers Foods Inc. (NYSE:FLO) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Jefferies in its latest research note that was published on January 23, 2020. Jefferies wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Flowers Foods Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Hold rating from Deutsche Bank Markets when it published its report on December 12, 2019. That day the Deutsche Bank set price target on the stock to $21. The stock was given Sell rating by Pivotal Research Group in its report released on November 08, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 16. Berenberg was of a view that FLO is Hold in its latest report on May 21, 2018. KeyBanc Capital Mkts thinks that FLO is worth Overweight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on March 28, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 24.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 6 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $21.71. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 21.01% from its 52-Week high price while it is -15.95% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 49.01.

The shares of the company added by 7.88% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $19.59 while ending the day at $21.08. During the trading session, a total of 1.93 million shares were traded which represents a -17.07% decline from the average session volume which is 1.65 million shares. FLO had ended its last session trading at $19.54. Flowers Foods Inc. currently has a market cap of $4.47 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 27.16, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 5.72, with a beta of 0.39. Flowers Foods Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.72, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.70 FLO 52-week low price stands at $17.42 while its 52-week high price is $25.08.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.18 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Flowers Foods Inc. generated 11.04 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.22 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -77.78%. Flowers Foods Inc. has the potential to record 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Wedbush published a research note on February 14, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Newmark Group Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $12.35. Piper Sandler also rated NMRK as Downgrade on February 14, 2020, with its price target of $12.50 suggesting that NMRK could surge by 65.07% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $5.13/share, analysts expect it to down by -6.24% to reach $13.77/share. It started the day trading at $5.14 and traded between $4.54 and $4.81 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that NMRK’s 50-day SMA is 9.38 while its 200-day SMA stands at 10.20. The stock has a high of $13.85 for the year while the low is $2.49. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.4 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 9.66%, as 4.83M FLO shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.25% of Newmark Group Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 8.08, while the P/B ratio is 1.42. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.36M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.54 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 25.26%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -64.24% over the past 90 days while it lost -48.00% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more NMRK shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.88% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 402,081 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 21,843,215 shares of NMRK, with a total valuation of $208,602,703. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more NMRK shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $89,509,724 worth of shares.

Similarly, Principal Global Investors LLC increased its Newmark Group Inc. shares by 0.94% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 9,113,637 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 85,252 shares of Newmark Group Inc. which are valued at $87,035,233. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Newmark Group Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 99,527 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,051,208 shares and is now valued at $29,139,036. Following these latest developments, around 4.77% of Newmark Group Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.