Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Essential Utilities Inc. (NYSE:WTRG), United Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)?

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $48.56. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 41.61% from its 52-Week high price while it is -21.04% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 51.16.

The shares of the company added by 6.51% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $40.525 while ending the day at $43.05. During the trading session, a total of 1.57 million shares were traded which represents a -3.5% decline from the average session volume which is 1.52 million shares. WTRG had ended its last session trading at $40.42. Essential Utilities Inc. currently has a market cap of $10.03 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 44.20, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 6.91, with a beta of 0.49. Essential Utilities Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.79, while its quick ratio hovers at 6.30 WTRG 52-week low price stands at $30.40 while its 52-week high price is $54.52.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.34 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Essential Utilities Inc. generated 1.87 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.48 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 17.65%. Essential Utilities Inc. has the potential to record 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Deutsche Bank published a research note on March 25, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that United Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) is now rated as Buy. Even though the stock has been trading at $32.84/share, analysts expect it to down by -8.16% to reach $60.29/share. It started the day trading at $31.80 and traded between $28.00 and $30.16 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that UAL’s 50-day SMA is 62.02 while its 200-day SMA stands at 82.12. The stock has a high of $96.03 for the year while the low is $17.80. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 13.38 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 40.03%, as 18.73M WTRG shares were shorted. At the moment, only 7.59% of United Airlines Holdings Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 2.59, while the P/B ratio is 0.66. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 10.32M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.82 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 14.90%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -65.87% over the past 90 days while it lost -65.78% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The PRIMECAP Management Co. sold more UAL shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.65% during the last quarter. This move now sees The PRIMECAP Management Co. selling -243,173 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 37,164,507 shares of UAL, with a total valuation of $2,288,961,986.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its United Airlines Holdings Inc. shares by 1.16% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 19,967,924 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -234,791 shares of United Airlines Holdings Inc. which are valued at $1,229,824,439. In the same vein, PAR Capital Management, Inc. decreased its United Airlines Holdings Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 50,000 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 14,096,389 shares and is now valued at $868,196,599. Following these latest developments, around 0.30% of United Airlines Holdings Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.