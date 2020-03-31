Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP), GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP)?

The shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Stifel in its latest research note that was published on March 05, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $52 price target. Stifel wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of CRISPR Therapeutics AG, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Evercore ISI advised investors in its research note published on February 03, 2020, to In-line the CRSP stock while also putting a $52 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from William Blair Markets when it published its report on November 19, 2019. The stock was given Outperform rating by Oppenheimer in its report released on November 12, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 65. Jefferies was of a view that CRSP is Buy in its latest report on August 01, 2019. Canaccord Genuity thinks that CRSP is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on July 26, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 72.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 11 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $74.25. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 37.12% from its 52-Week high price while it is -40.15% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 49.83.

The shares of the company added by 5.91% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $40.57 while ending the day at $44.29. During the trading session, a total of 568392.0 shares were traded which represents a 48.33% incline from the average session volume which is 1.1 million shares. CRSP had ended its last session trading at $41.82. CRISPR Therapeutics AG debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 17.30 CRSP 52-week low price stands at $32.30 while its 52-week high price is $74.00.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.51 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The CRISPR Therapeutics AG generated 943.77 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $2.40 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 282.35%. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has the potential to record -4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Evercore ISI published a research note on February 07, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) is now rated as In-line. Their price target on the stock stands at $6. Citigroup also rated GLOP as Downgrade on February 07, 2020, with its price target of $6.50 suggesting that GLOP could surge by 74.36% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $2.36/share, analysts expect it to down by -11.44% to reach $8.15/share. It started the day trading at $2.47 and traded between $2.01 and $2.09 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that GLOP’s 50-day SMA is 5.52 while its 200-day SMA stands at 15.36. The stock has a high of $23.00 for the year while the low is $1.51. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 800118.43 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -7.96%, as 736,429 CRSP shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.35% of GasLog Partners LP shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 958.33K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.83 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 22.94%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -86.45% over the past 90 days while it lost -89.07% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Fidelity Management & Research Co… sold more GLOP shares, decreasing its portfolio by -4.61% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Fidelity Management & Research Co… selling -171,600 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,549,779 shares of GLOP, with a total valuation of $13,453,662.

Similarly, Invesco Advisers, Inc. decreased its GasLog Partners LP shares by 0.83% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 2,429,470 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -20,453 shares of GasLog Partners LP which are valued at $9,207,691. In the same vein, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors L… decreased its GasLog Partners LP shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 561,800 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,720,179 shares and is now valued at $6,519,478. Following these latest developments, around 26.72% of GasLog Partners LP stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.