Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on BBX Capital Corporation (NYSE:BBX), Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)?

The shares of BBX Capital Corporation (NYSE:BBX) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Sidoti in its latest research note that was published on April 30, 2018. The Financial company has also assigned a $18 price target. Sidoti wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of BBX Capital Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. B. Riley FBR Inc. advised investors in its research note published on March 15, 2018, to Buy the BBX stock while also putting a $14.50 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from B. Riley FBR Inc. Markets when it published its report on November 28, 2017. That day the B. Riley FBR Inc. set price target on the stock to $11.75.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $8.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 102.71% from its 52-Week high price while it is -65.27% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 47.59.

The shares of the company added by 32.54% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $1.605 while ending the day at $2.24. During the trading session, a total of 733642.0 shares were traded which represents a -249.24% decline from the average session volume which is 210070.0 shares. BBX had ended its last session trading at $1.69. BBX Capital Corporation currently has a market cap of $237.53 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 11.91, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.19, with a beta of 2.18. BBX 52-week low price stands at $1.11 while its 52-week high price is $6.45.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.06 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.24 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 66.67%. BBX Capital Corporation has the potential to record 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Goldman published a research note on March 30, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $4. Even though the stock has been trading at $3.80/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.21% to reach $6.25/share. It started the day trading at $3.82 and traded between $3.55 and $3.64 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CLF’s 50-day SMA is 6.00 while its 200-day SMA stands at 7.82. The stock has a high of $11.54 for the year while the low is $2.63. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 112.01 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 8.69%, as 121.74M BBX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 31.00% of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 3.46, while the P/B ratio is 2.76. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 12.35M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 9.85 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 18.57%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -55.72% over the past 90 days while it lost -48.65% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more CLF shares, increasing its portfolio by 122.45% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 21,351,047 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 38,787,569 shares of CLF, with a total valuation of $225,355,776. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more CLF shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $160,823,873 worth of shares.

Similarly, Fidelity Management & Research Co… increased its Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. shares by 0.80% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 15,579,372 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 123,302 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. which are valued at $90,516,151. In the same vein, LSV Asset Management increased its Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 2,963,100 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 11,705,000 shares and is now valued at $68,006,050. Following these latest developments, around 1.70% of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.