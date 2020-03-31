Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Automatic Data Processing Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP), PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)?

The shares of Automatic Data Processing Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Evercore ISI in its latest research note that was published on January 22, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $212 price target. Evercore ISI wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Automatic Data Processing Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Citigroup advised investors in its research note published on January 14, 2020, to Neutral the ADP stock while also putting a $185 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from MoffettNathanson Markets when it published its report on January 07, 2020. Cowen was of a view that ADP is Outperform in its latest report on September 11, 2019. BofA/Merrill thinks that ADP is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 14 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $167.81. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 33.66% from its 52-Week high price while it is -24.41% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 48.33.

The shares of the company added by 4.90% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $131.77 while ending the day at $137.82. During the trading session, a total of 2.46 million shares were traded which represents a 8.71% incline from the average session volume which is 2.69 million shares. ADP had ended its last session trading at $131.38. Automatic Data Processing Inc. currently has a market cap of $62.08 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 24.36, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.64, with a beta of 0.92. Automatic Data Processing Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.37, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.00 ADP 52-week low price stands at $103.11 while its 52-week high price is $182.32.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.52 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Automatic Data Processing Inc. generated 1.5 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.34 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -16.45%. Automatic Data Processing Inc. has the potential to record 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Cowen published a research note on March 09, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) is now rated as Market Perform. Their price target on the stock stands at $65. Even though the stock has been trading at $59.49/share, analysts expect it to surge by 4.67% to reach $73.53/share. It started the day trading at $62.50 and traded between $58.45 and $62.27 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that PCAR’s 50-day SMA is 69.03 while its 200-day SMA stands at 72.05. The stock has a high of $81.09 for the year while the low is $49.11. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.07 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 4.56%, as 5.30M ADP shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.56% of PACCAR Inc shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 9.06, while the P/B ratio is 2.23. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.27M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.34 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 24.76%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -21.58% over the past 90 days while it lost -7.18% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more PCAR shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.75% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 210,385 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 28,388,460 shares of PCAR, with a total valuation of $1,899,187,974. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more PCAR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,216,702,473 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its PACCAR Inc shares by 0.19% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 14,915,784 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 28,201 shares of PACCAR Inc which are valued at $997,865,950. In the same vein, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… increased its PACCAR Inc shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 2,194,894 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 11,788,191 shares and is now valued at $788,629,978. Following these latest developments, around 1.40% of PACCAR Inc stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.