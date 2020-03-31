Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AJRD), Cedar Fair L.P. (NYSE:FUN)?

The shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Jefferies in its latest research note that was published on January 07, 2020. The Industrial Goods company has also assigned a $57 price target. Jefferies wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. JP Morgan advised investors in its research note published on September 10, 2019, to Neutral the AJRD stock while also putting a $52 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Canaccord Genuity Markets when it published its report on June 28, 2019. That day the Canaccord Genuity set price target on the stock to $50. Jefferies was of a view that AJRD is Hold in its latest report on October 23, 2017. CL King thinks that AJRD is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $54.60. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 43.27% from its 52-Week high price while it is -24.68% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 48.53.

The shares of the company added by 5.53% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $40.03 while ending the day at $43.14. During the trading session, a total of 536693.0 shares were traded which represents a 30.32% incline from the average session volume which is 770190.0 shares. AJRD had ended its last session trading at $40.88. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. currently has a market cap of $3.56 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 25.39, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 4.62, with a beta of 0.51. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.10, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.60 AJRD 52-week low price stands at $30.11 while its 52-week high price is $57.27.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.27 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. generated 935.6 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.35 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -62.96%. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. has the potential to record 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at B. Riley FBR published a research note on December 02, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Cedar Fair L.P. (NYSE:FUN) is now rated as Neutral. SunTrust also rated FUN as Upgrade on August 22, 2019, with its price target of $64 suggesting that FUN could surge by 59.48% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $22.66/share, analysts expect it to down by -14.39% to reach $47.88/share. It started the day trading at $22.21 and traded between $19.33 and $19.40 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that FUN’s 50-day SMA is 41.97 while its 200-day SMA stands at 51.06. The stock has a high of $64.86 for the year while the low is $13.00. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.82 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 14.53%, as 2.08M AJRD shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.73% of Cedar Fair L.P. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 697.60K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.98 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 5.21%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -65.14% over the past 90 days while it lost -66.74% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Neuberger Berman Investment Advis… sold more FUN shares, decreasing its portfolio by -8.78% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Neuberger Berman Investment Advis… selling -395,514 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,108,605 shares of FUN, with a total valuation of $187,722,162. Janus Capital Management LLC meanwhile sold more FUN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $183,147,086 worth of shares.

Following these latest developments, around 1.70% of Cedar Fair L.P. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.