Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on VeriSign Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN), TimkenSteel Corporation (NYSE:TMST)?

The shares of VeriSign Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Citigroup in its latest research note that was published on March 05, 2019. The Technology company has also assigned a $195 price target. Citigroup wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of VeriSign Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from JP Morgan Markets when it published its report on November 02, 2018. Robert W. Baird was of a view that VRSN is Neutral in its latest report on February 28, 2017. Citigroup thinks that VRSN is worth Sell rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $228.67. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 26.74% from its 52-Week high price while it is -14.98% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 53.54.

The shares of the company added by 8.42% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $174.02 while ending the day at $188.55. During the trading session, a total of 1.01 million shares were traded which represents a -38.82% decline from the average session volume which is 728780.0 shares. VRSN had ended its last session trading at $173.91. VeriSign Inc. currently has a market cap of $22.2 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 26.13, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 3.27, with a beta of 0.93. VRSN 52-week low price stands at $148.77 while its 52-week high price is $221.78.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.26 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The VeriSign Inc. generated 508.2 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.30 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 3.97%. VeriSign Inc. has the potential to record 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at JP Morgan published a research note on November 11, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that TimkenSteel Corporation (NYSE:TMST) is now rated as Underweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $5. Cowen also rated TMST as Reiterated on August 06, 2019, with its price target of $7.50 suggesting that TMST could surge by 48.46% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $3.37/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.93% to reach $6.15/share. It started the day trading at $3.38 and traded between $2.795 and $3.17 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TMST’s 50-day SMA is 5.20 while its 200-day SMA stands at 6.24. The stock has a high of $11.95 for the year while the low is $3.20. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.4 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 2.84%, as 3.50M VRSN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 9.93% of TimkenSteel Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 367.40K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 9.53 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -13.86%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -57.39% over the past 90 days while it lost -49.84% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more TMST shares, increasing its portfolio by 3.53% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 212,333 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,221,303 shares of TMST, with a total valuation of $31,542,006. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP meanwhile sold more TMST shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $18,475,942 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its TimkenSteel Corporation shares by 2.78% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 2,749,831 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -78,720 shares of TimkenSteel Corporation which are valued at $13,941,643. Following these latest developments, around 1.30% of TimkenSteel Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.