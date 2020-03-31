Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Universal Forest Products Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI), Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)?

The shares of Universal Forest Products Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Stifel in its latest research note that was published on March 11, 2020. The Industrial Goods company has also assigned a $55 price target. Stifel wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Universal Forest Products Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The Benchmark Company advised investors in its research note published on March 05, 2020, to Buy the UFPI stock while also putting a $57 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Wedbush Markets when it published its report on February 14, 2020. Seaport Global Securities was of a view that UFPI is Buy in its latest report on August 03, 2018. Sidoti thinks that UFPI is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $55.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 29.59% from its 52-Week high price while it is -34.94% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 45.62.

The shares of the company added by 6.21% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $35.60 while ending the day at $37.80. During the trading session, a total of 593732.0 shares were traded which represents a -43.02% decline from the average session volume which is 415140.0 shares. UFPI had ended its last session trading at $35.59. Universal Forest Products Inc. currently has a market cap of $2.56 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 12.99, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.76, with a beta of 1.72. Universal Forest Products Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.13, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.70 UFPI 52-week low price stands at $29.17 while its 52-week high price is $58.10.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.61 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Universal Forest Products Inc. generated 168.67 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.84 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 4.92%. Universal Forest Products Inc. has the potential to record 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group published a research note on March 23, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) is now rated as Market Perform. Their price target on the stock stands at $7. Even though the stock has been trading at $4.65/share, analysts expect it to down by -9.68% to reach $9.67/share. It started the day trading at $4.595 and traded between $4.12 and $4.20 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that BBBY’s 50-day SMA is 10.92 while its 200-day SMA stands at 11.80. The stock has a high of $19.57 for the year while the low is $4.10. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 64.92 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 8.27%, as 70.29M UFPI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 58.33% of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 10.84M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.48 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -5.83%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -75.41% over the past 90 days while it lost -57.53% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Fidelity Management & Research Co… sold more BBBY shares, decreasing its portfolio by -2.20% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Fidelity Management & Research Co… selling -331,695 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 14,714,014 shares of BBBY, with a total valuation of $159,058,491. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more BBBY shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $147,206,245 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. shares by 6.03% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 12,298,747 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -789,018 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. which are valued at $132,949,455. In the same vein, Contrarius Investment Management … decreased its Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 851,209 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 11,598,442 shares and is now valued at $125,379,158. Following these latest developments, around 0.60% of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.