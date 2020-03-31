Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS), Funko Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO)?

The shares of Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Maxim Group in its latest research note that was published on April 22, 2019. Maxim Group wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Top Ships Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $0.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 592.18% from its 52-Week high price while it is -96.82% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 73.50.

The shares of the company added by 130.23% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $0.36 while ending the day at $0.54. During the trading session, a total of 322.03 million shares were traded which represents a -3396.54% decline from the average session volume which is 9.21 million shares. TOPS had ended its last session trading at $0.23. TOPS 52-week low price stands at $0.08 while its 52-week high price is $17.00.

The Top Ships Inc. generated 3.56 million in revenue during the last quarter.

Investment analysts at Stifel published a research note on February 07, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Funko Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) is now rated as Hold. Their price target on the stock stands at $10. JP Morgan also rated FNKO as Downgrade on February 06, 2020, with its price target of $9.50 suggesting that FNKO could surge by 47.04% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $4.19/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.06% to reach $7.59/share. It started the day trading at $4.24 and traded between $3.86 and $4.02 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that FNKO’s 50-day SMA is 9.05 while its 200-day SMA stands at 17.05. The stock has a high of $27.89 for the year while the low is $3.53. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.53 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 2.32%, as 5.66M TOPS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 41.66% of Funko Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 11.20, while the P/B ratio is 0.62. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.15M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.91 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 10.44%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -76.18% over the past 90 days while it lost -79.97% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Van Berkom & Associates, Inc. sold more FNKO shares, decreasing its portfolio by -17.01% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Van Berkom & Associates, Inc. selling -694,265 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,386,635 shares of FNKO, with a total valuation of $27,465,610. Massachusetts Financial Services … meanwhile bought more FNKO shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $14,277,533 worth of shares.

Similarly, Woodson Capital Management LP increased its Funko Inc. shares by 66.78% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,751,164 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 701,164 shares of Funko Inc. which are valued at $14,201,940. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Funko Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 265,481 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,267,011 shares and is now valued at $10,275,459. Following these latest developments, around 0.70% of Funko Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.