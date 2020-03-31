Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC), Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD)?

The shares of SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Raymond James in its latest research note that was published on March 19, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $276 price target. Raymond James wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of SBA Communications Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. BofA/Merrill advised investors in its research note published on March 02, 2020, to Buy the SBAC stock while also putting a $290 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Goldman Markets when it published its report on January 13, 2020. That day the Goldman set price target on the stock to $280. The stock was given Equal-Weight rating by Morgan Stanley in its report released on September 19, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 249. BofA/Merrill was of a view that SBAC is Neutral in its latest report on August 14, 2019. JP Morgan thinks that SBAC is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 01, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 270.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 8 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $306.71. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 44.81% from its 52-Week high price while it is -10.07% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 55.08.

The shares of the company added by 6.61% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $260.12 while ending the day at $278.66. During the trading session, a total of 821542.0 shares were traded which represents a 7.9% incline from the average session volume which is 892030.0 shares. SBAC had ended its last session trading at $261.38. SBAC 52-week low price stands at $192.43 while its 52-week high price is $309.85.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $2.18 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The SBA Communications Corporation generated 138.55 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $2.15 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 5.05%. SBA Communications Corporation has the potential to record 8.85 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Nomura published a research note on January 22, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) is now rated as Reduce. Even though the stock has been trading at $2.02/share, analysts expect it to down by -7.92% to reach $17.96/share. It started the day trading at $1.99 and traded between $1.835 and $1.86 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that QD’s 50-day SMA is 2.4626 while its 200-day SMA stands at 5.7515. The stock has a high of $9.20 for the year while the low is $1.21. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 22.29 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -6.55%, as 20.83M SBAC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 16.56% of Qudian Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 1.21, while the P/B ratio is 0.28. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 8.41M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.48 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -13.49%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -59.91% over the past 90 days while it lost -72.65% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Acadian Asset Management LLC sold more QD shares, decreasing its portfolio by -11.31% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Acadian Asset Management LLC selling -989,777 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,764,374 shares of QD, with a total valuation of $20,342,660. Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC meanwhile bought more QD shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $18,054,635 worth of shares.

Similarly, Shanghai Greenwoods Asset Managem… increased its Qudian Inc. shares by 25.80% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 5,230,601 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,072,600 shares of Qudian Inc. which are valued at $13,704,175. In the same vein, Citigroup Global Markets, Inc. (B… increased its Qudian Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 3,891,947 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 5,083,625 shares and is now valued at $13,319,098. Following these latest developments, around 1.60% of Qudian Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.