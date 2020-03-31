Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC), Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)?

The shares of Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) has been pegged with a rating of Underweight by JP Morgan in its latest research note that was published on March 25, 2020. JP Morgan wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Range Resources Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. RBC Capital Mkts advised investors in its research note published on March 16, 2020, to Sector Perform the RRC stock while also putting a $2 price target. The stock had earned Underperform rating from Credit Suisse Markets when it published its report on March 12, 2020. The stock was given Market Perform rating by Cowen in its report released on March 11, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 2. Piper Sandler was of a view that RRC is Neutral in its latest report on February 11, 2020. Susquehanna thinks that RRC is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 13, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 5.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 4 have recommended investors to sell it, 16 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $3.17. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 44.72% from its 52-Week high price while it is -79.60% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 43.58.

The shares of the company added by 7.37% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $2.11 while ending the day at $2.33. During the trading session, a total of 12.12 million shares were traded which represents a 17.01% incline from the average session volume which is 14.6 million shares. RRC had ended its last session trading at $2.17. Range Resources Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.35, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.70 RRC 52-week low price stands at $1.61 while its 52-week high price is $11.42.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.08 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Range Resources Corporation generated 546000.0 in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.07 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -350.0%. Range Resources Corporation has the potential to record -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Janney published a research note on September 25, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $36. Goldman also rated HGV as Downgrade on September 19, 2019, with its price target of $37 suggesting that HGV could surge by 51.86% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $17.31/share, analysts expect it to down by -6.64% to reach $33.57/share. It started the day trading at $16.9899 and traded between $15.30 and $16.16 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that HGV’s 50-day SMA is 26.14 while its 200-day SMA stands at 31.17. The stock has a high of $36.56 for the year while the low is $8.28. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.84 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 1.03%, as 2.87M RRC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.48% of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 6.65, while the P/B ratio is 2.44. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 841.97K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.41 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 26.65%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -53.09% over the past 90 days while it lost -49.64% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more HGV shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.87% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -66,080 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,569,608 shares of HGV, with a total valuation of $201,805,749. Capital Research & Management Co…. meanwhile bought more HGV shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $186,542,206 worth of shares.

Similarly, Zimmer Partners LP increased its Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. shares by 3.13% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 6,239,359 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 189,093 shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. which are valued at $166,341,311. In the same vein, Fidelity Management & Research Co… increased its Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 2,072,080 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 6,132,050 shares and is now valued at $163,480,453. Following these latest developments, around 0.80% of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.