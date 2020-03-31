Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI), Bionano Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO)?

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 45.60% from its 52-Week high price while it is -78.59% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 48.87.

The shares of the company added by 22.97% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $1.40 while ending the day at $1.82. During the trading session, a total of 2.05 million shares were traded which represents a -335.42% decline from the average session volume which is 470420.0 shares. POAI had ended its last session trading at $1.48. Predictive Oncology Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.22, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.10 POAI 52-week low price stands at $1.25 while its 52-week high price is $8.50.

The Predictive Oncology Inc. generated 99000.0 in revenue during the last quarter.

Even though the stock has been trading at $0.45/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.34% to reach $3.00/share. It started the day trading at $0.47 and traded between $0.42 and $0.43 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that BNGO’s 50-day SMA is 0.8913 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.3296. The stock has a high of $4.80 for the year while the low is $0.39. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.62 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 9.63%, as 1.78M POAI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.44% of Bionano Genomics Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.20M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.81 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -0.40%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -60.36% over the past 90 days while it lost -36.10% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Sio Capital Management LLC sold more BNGO shares, decreasing its portfolio by -15.89% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Sio Capital Management LLC selling -228,791 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 1,210,821 shares of BNGO, with a total valuation of $1,202,345. Geode Capital Management LLC meanwhile bought more BNGO shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $251,007 worth of shares.

Similarly, Virtu Financial BD LLC increased its Bionano Genomics Inc. shares by 204.43% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 60,904 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 40,898 shares of Bionano Genomics Inc. which are valued at $60,478. In the same vein, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its Bionano Genomics Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 57,328 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 57,328 shares and is now valued at $56,927. Following these latest developments, around 13.08% of Bionano Genomics Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.