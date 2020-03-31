Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD), Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (NASDAQ:OCSL)?

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 58.17% from its 52-Week high price while it is -99.01% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 57.33.

The shares of the company added by 14.20% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $0.4606 while ending the day at $0.57. During the trading session, a total of 1.84 million shares were traded which represents a -238.6% decline from the average session volume which is 542190.0 shares. NAKD had ended its last session trading at $0.50. NAKD 52-week low price stands at $0.36 while its 52-week high price is $57.75.

The Naked Brand Group Limited generated 1.01 million in revenue during the last quarter.

Investment analysts at National Securities published a research note on March 06, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (NASDAQ:OCSL) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $5.75. Wells Fargo also rated OCSL as Upgrade on January 15, 2020, with its price target of $6 suggesting that OCSL could surge by 45.65% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $3.47/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.61% to reach $6.09/share. It started the day trading at $3.5524 and traded between $3.295 and $3.31 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that OCSL’s 50-day SMA is 4.76 while its 200-day SMA stands at 5.15. The stock has a high of $5.75 for the year while the low is $2.33. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.11 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 18.46%, as 2.50M NAKD shares were shorted. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 4.15, while the P/B ratio is 0.50. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.20M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.09 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 40.25%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -39.49% over the past 90 days while it lost -36.35% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 14.52% of Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.