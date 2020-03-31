Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM), Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)?

The shares of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Nomura in its latest research note that was published on March 20, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $50 price target. Nomura wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Maxim Integrated Products Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Cowen advised investors in its research note published on January 29, 2020, to Market Perform the MXIM stock while also putting a $65 price target. The stock had earned Underweight rating from Barclays Markets when it published its report on January 16, 2020. That day the Barclays set price target on the stock to $60. The stock was given Market Perform rating by Cowen in its report released on October 30, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 62. BofA/Merrill was of a view that MXIM is Underperform in its latest report on October 30, 2019. BofA/Merrill thinks that MXIM is worth Underperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 15 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $60.83. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 19.03% from its 52-Week high price while it is -24.07% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 47.92.

The shares of the company added by 4.94% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $47.6168 while ending the day at $49.91. During the trading session, a total of 2.15 million shares were traded which represents a 9.09% incline from the average session volume which is 2.36 million shares. MXIM had ended its last session trading at $47.56. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. currently has a market cap of $14.19 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 17.52, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.96, with a beta of 1.36. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 6.00 MXIM 52-week low price stands at $41.93 while its 52-week high price is $65.73.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.56 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Maxim Integrated Products Inc. generated 1.72 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.52 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 7.14%. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has the potential to record 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at HSBC Securities published a research note on January 22, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) is now rated as Reduce. Even though the stock has been trading at $21.34/share, analysts expect it to surge by 4.73% to reach $28.51/share. It started the day trading at $22.77 and traded between $21.03 and $22.35 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SQM’s 50-day SMA is 26.70 while its 200-day SMA stands at 27.23. The stock has a high of $39.23 for the year while the low is $15.20. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.36 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -29.58%, as 3.07M MXIM shares were shorted. At the moment, only 9.78% of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 21.14, while the P/B ratio is 2.82. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.22M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.56 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 36.36%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -16.76% over the past 90 days while it lost -19.86% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Global X Management Co. LLC bought more SQM shares, increasing its portfolio by 56.80% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Global X Management Co. LLC purchasing 890,462 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 2,458,187 shares of SQM, with a total valuation of $67,305,160. EARNEST Partners LLC meanwhile bought more SQM shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $62,276,823 worth of shares.

Similarly, Aberdeen Asset Managers Ltd. increased its Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. shares by 0.26% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,973,400 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 5,200 shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. which are valued at $54,031,692. In the same vein, ClearBridge Investments LLC increased its Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 64,495 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,632,427 shares and is now valued at $44,695,851. Following these latest developments, around 72.40% of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.