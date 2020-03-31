Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Grand Canyon Education Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE), Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE:CIM)?

The shares of Grand Canyon Education Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Barrington Research in its latest research note that was published on November 09, 2018. The Services company has also assigned a $150 price target. Barrington Research wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Grand Canyon Education Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Piper Jaffray advised investors in its research note published on July 03, 2018, to Overweight the LOPE stock while also putting a $142 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Barrington Research Markets when it published its report on November 02, 2017. That day the Barrington Research set price target on the stock to $103. The stock was given Overweight rating by Piper Jaffray in its report released on October 11, 2017, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 92. Barrington Research was of a view that LOPE is Outperform in its latest report on August 02, 2017. Barrington Research thinks that LOPE is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on May 08, 2017 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 85.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $114.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 29.97% from its 52-Week high price while it is -43.31% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 53.54.

The shares of the company added by 5.63% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $70.495 while ending the day at $75.24. During the trading session, a total of 560596.0 shares were traded which represents a 31.34% incline from the average session volume which is 816540.0 shares. LOPE had ended its last session trading at $71.23. Grand Canyon Education Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.10, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.20 LOPE 52-week low price stands at $57.89 while its 52-week high price is $132.72.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.63 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Grand Canyon Education Inc. generated 122.57 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.24 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 0.61%. Grand Canyon Education Inc. has the potential to record 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at RBC Capital Mkts published a research note on October 03, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE:CIM) is now rated as Outperform. Credit Suisse also rated CIM as Downgrade on August 21, 2019, with its price target of $19.50 suggesting that CIM could surge by 49.95% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $11.92/share, analysts expect it to down by -13.09% to reach $20.70/share. It started the day trading at $11.35 and traded between $10.02 and $10.36 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CIM’s 50-day SMA is 18.68 while its 200-day SMA stands at 19.58. The stock has a high of $22.99 for the year while the low is $6.42. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.42 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -9.38%, as 5.82M LOPE shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.15% of Chimera Investment Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 5.73, while the P/B ratio is 0.49. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.71M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.14 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 21.31%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -51.52% over the past 90 days while it lost -46.71% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more CIM shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.22% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 389,357 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 17,925,721 shares of CIM, with a total valuation of $352,240,418. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more CIM shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $220,484,574 worth of shares.

Similarly, Thornburg Investment Management, … decreased its Chimera Investment Corporation shares by 2.43% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 8,623,507 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -215,000 shares of Chimera Investment Corporation which are valued at $169,451,913. In the same vein, LSV Asset Management decreased its Chimera Investment Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 8,500 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 3,666,710 shares and is now valued at $72,050,852. Following these latest developments, around 1.40% of Chimera Investment Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.