Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS), MoneyGram International Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI)?

The shares of CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Vertical Research in its latest research note that was published on February 25, 2020. The Utilities company has also assigned a $76 price target. Vertical Research wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of CMS Energy Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Evercore ISI advised investors in its research note published on January 27, 2020, to In-line the CMS stock while also putting a $69 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Credit Suisse Markets when it published its report on January 17, 2020. The stock was given Buy rating by Goldman in its report released on January 16, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 68. JP Morgan was of a view that CMS is Overweight in its latest report on October 08, 2019. KeyBanc Capital Markets thinks that CMS is worth Sector Weight rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 10 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 7 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $67.07. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 34.56% from its 52-Week high price while it is -10.45% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 52.17.

The shares of the company added by 6.37% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $57.54 while ending the day at $61.94. During the trading session, a total of 3.57 million shares were traded which represents a -38.2% decline from the average session volume which is 2.58 million shares. CMS had ended its last session trading at $58.23. CMS Energy Corporation currently has a market cap of $17.55 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 27.12, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 3.61, with a beta of 0.33. CMS Energy Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 2.63, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.60 CMS 52-week low price stands at $46.03 while its 52-week high price is $69.17.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.68 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The CMS Energy Corporation generated 157.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.73 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -10.29%. CMS Energy Corporation has the potential to record 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Northland Capital published a research note on March 24, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that MoneyGram International Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) is now rated as Market Perform. Their price target on the stock stands at $1. Northland Capital also rated MGI as Upgrade on April 03, 2019, with its price target of $5.50 suggesting that MGI could surge by 4.51% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $1.39/share, analysts expect it to down by -8.63% to reach $1.33/share. It started the day trading at $1.40 and traded between $1.25 and $1.27 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MGI’s 50-day SMA is 2.0936 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.9286. The stock has a high of $6.70 for the year while the low is $1.15. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.47 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 15.26%, as 6.30M CMS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 10.44% of MoneyGram International Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.04M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.68 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -9.93%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -40.65% over the past 90 days while it lost -70.94% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Capital Research & Management Co…. selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 2,642,886 shares of MGI, with a total valuation of $5,708,634. Beach Point Capital Management LP meanwhile sold more MGI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $4,069,883 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its MoneyGram International Inc. shares by 23.12% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,566,721 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 294,174 shares of MoneyGram International Inc. which are valued at $3,384,117. In the same vein, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC increased its MoneyGram International Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,118,435 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,286,068 shares and is now valued at $2,777,907. Following these latest developments, around 17.70% of MoneyGram International Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.