Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras (NYSE:EBR), Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN)?

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 7 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $10.47. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 56.35% from its 52-Week high price while it is -60.37% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 41.43.

The shares of the company added by 9.74% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $4.31 while ending the day at $4.62. During the trading session, a total of 855973.0 shares were traded which represents a -21.67% decline from the average session volume which is 703530.0 shares. EBR had ended its last session trading at $4.21. EBR 52-week low price stands at $2.95 while its 52-week high price is $11.66.

The Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras generated 889.36 million in revenue during the last quarter. Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras has the potential to record 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Barclays published a research note on March 24, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $19. Even though the stock has been trading at $15.62/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.25% to reach $26.75/share. It started the day trading at $15.00 and traded between $14.05 and $14.80 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SUN’s 50-day SMA is 26.02 while its 200-day SMA stands at 30.23. The stock has a high of $34.09 for the year while the low is $10.46. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 771668.05 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -3.90%, as 741,573 EBR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.37% of Sunoco LP shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 5.26, while the P/B ratio is 1.62. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 651.21K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.14 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 11.95%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -51.87% over the past 90 days while it lost -53.12% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Invesco Advisers, Inc. sold more SUN shares, decreasing its portfolio by -4.88% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Invesco Advisers, Inc. selling -746,418 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 14,563,058 shares of SUN, with a total valuation of $393,639,458. Goldman Sachs Asset Management LP meanwhile sold more SUN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $97,474,586 worth of shares.

Similarly, Duff & Phelps Investment Manageme… decreased its Sunoco LP shares by 6.98% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 666,000 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -50,000 shares of Sunoco LP which are valued at $18,001,980. In the same vein, BlackRock Advisors LLC decreased its Sunoco LP shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 47,682 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 592,153 shares and is now valued at $16,005,896. Following these latest developments, around 1.10% of Sunoco LP stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.