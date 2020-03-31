Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC), Sage Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)?

The shares of AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Robert W. Baird in its latest research note that was published on February 07, 2020. The Services company has also assigned a $112 price target. Robert W. Baird wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of AmerisourceBergen Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Guggenheim Markets when it published its report on April 11, 2019. BofA/Merrill was of a view that ABC is Underperform in its latest report on April 10, 2019. UBS thinks that ABC is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 17, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 89.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 9 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 7 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $95.81. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 24.88% from its 52-Week high price while it is -9.64% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 52.97.

The shares of the company added by 7.73% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $82.44 while ending the day at $88.10. During the trading session, a total of 1.77 million shares were traded which represents a 5.95% incline from the average session volume which is 1.88 million shares. ABC had ended its last session trading at $81.78. AmerisourceBergen Corporation currently has a market cap of $18.67 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 28.59, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 3.45, with a beta of 0.79. AmerisourceBergen Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.41, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.60 ABC 52-week low price stands at $70.55 while its 52-week high price is $97.50.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.76 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The AmerisourceBergen Corporation generated 3.23 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.61 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -19.89%. AmerisourceBergen Corporation has the potential to record 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at RBC Capital Mkts published a research note on March 18, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Sage Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $60. Citigroup also rated SAGE as Initiated on March 06, 2020, with its price target of $71 suggesting that SAGE could surge by 64.68% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $31.50/share, analysts expect it to down by -6.35% to reach $83.53/share. It started the day trading at $31.6099 and traded between $29.04 and $29.50 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SAGE’s 50-day SMA is 54.70 while its 200-day SMA stands at 120.56. The stock has a high of $193.56 for the year while the low is $25.01. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.56 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 2.11%, as 6.70M ABC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 13.15% of Sage Therapeutics Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.01M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.64 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 12.81%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -59.78% over the past 90 days while it lost -79.33% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Fidelity Management & Research Co… bought more SAGE shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.53% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Fidelity Management & Research Co… purchasing 40,839 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,713,487 shares of SAGE, with a total valuation of $362,533,889. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… meanwhile sold more SAGE shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $265,511,836 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Sage Therapeutics Inc. shares by 0.94% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 4,658,095 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 43,387 shares of Sage Therapeutics Inc. which are valued at $218,930,465. In the same vein, Capital Research & Management Co…. increased its Sage Therapeutics Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 157,060 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,814,076 shares and is now valued at $179,261,572. Following these latest developments, around 0.40% of Sage Therapeutics Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.