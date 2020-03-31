Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Veoneer Inc. (NYSE:VNE), Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)?

The shares of Veoneer Inc. (NYSE:VNE) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Deutsche Bank in its latest research note that was published on February 10, 2020. Deutsche Bank wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Veoneer Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Credit Suisse Markets when it published its report on June 27, 2019. That day the Credit Suisse set price target on the stock to $18. The stock was given Neutral rating by Robert W. Baird in its report released on April 23, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 28. Longbow was of a view that VNE is Buy in its latest report on January 14, 2019. Robert W. Baird thinks that VNE is worth Underperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 3 have recommended investors to sell it, 12 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 9 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $14.86. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 43.05% from its 52-Week high price while it is -74.47% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 42.47.

The shares of the company added by 10.77% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $7.08 while ending the day at $7.51. During the trading session, a total of 516432.0 shares were traded which represents a 22.87% incline from the average session volume which is 669590.0 shares. VNE had ended its last session trading at $6.78. Veoneer Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.11, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.50 VNE 52-week low price stands at $5.25 while its 52-week high price is $29.42.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.87 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Veoneer Inc. generated 859.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$1.20 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -80.46%. Veoneer Inc. has the potential to record -4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Evercore ISI published a research note on March 30, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) is now rated as In-line. Even though the stock has been trading at $49.70/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.07% to reach $67.40/share. It started the day trading at $49.36 and traded between $45.03 and $47.18 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that WELL’s 50-day SMA is 72.30 while its 200-day SMA stands at 82.45. The stock has a high of $93.17 for the year while the low is $24.27. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 14.99 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -3.52%, as 14.46M VNE shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.53% of Welltower Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 39.35, while the P/B ratio is 1.23. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.84M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.76 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 8.48%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -41.72% over the past 90 days while it lost -47.75% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more WELL shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.07% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -558,912 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 51,771,998 shares of WELL, with a total valuation of $3,873,580,890. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more WELL shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $2,285,334,028 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Welltower Inc. shares by 6.32% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 27,103,341 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -1,829,854 shares of Welltower Inc. which are valued at $2,027,871,974. In the same vein, Cohen & Steers Capital Management… decreased its Welltower Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 679,224 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 23,378,118 shares and is now valued at $1,749,150,789. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of Welltower Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.