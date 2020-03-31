Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA), GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)?

The shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) has been pegged with a rating of Underperform by Oppenheimer in its latest research note that was published on March 16, 2020. Oppenheimer wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Citigroup advised investors in its research note published on March 12, 2020, to Buy the VNDA stock while also putting a $14 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Citigroup Markets when it published its report on November 07, 2019. That day the Citigroup set price target on the stock to $19. The stock was given Buy rating by Citigroup in its report released on August 01, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 19. Stifel was of a view that VNDA is Hold in its latest report on July 25, 2019. Oppenheimer thinks that VNDA is worth Perform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $15.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 35.81% from its 52-Week high price while it is -49.05% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 47.23.

The shares of the company added by 5.57% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $8.61 while ending the day at $9.67. During the trading session, a total of 1.27 million shares were traded which represents a -79.49% decline from the average session volume which is 705260.0 shares. VNDA had ended its last session trading at $9.16. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 5.90 VNDA 52-week low price stands at $7.12 while its 52-week high price is $18.98.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.08 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. generated 45.07 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.84 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 112.5%. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has the potential to record 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Wedbush published a research note on March 20, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $4.25. Telsey Advisory Group also rated GME as Reiterated on November 04, 2019, with its price target of $6 suggesting that GME could surge by 8.98% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $4.22/share, analysts expect it to down by -13.51% to reach $4.01/share. It started the day trading at $4.27 and traded between $3.65 and $3.65 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that GME’s 50-day SMA is 4.05 while its 200-day SMA stands at 4.87. The stock has a high of $10.49 for the year while the low is $3.15. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 68.12 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -8.24%, as 62.51M VNDA shares were shorted. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -4.20%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -38.14% over the past 90 days while it lost -31.65% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Fidelity Management & Research Co… sold more GME shares, decreasing its portfolio by -14.35% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Fidelity Management & Research Co… selling -1,919,641 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 11,455,767 shares of GME, with a total valuation of $41,240,761. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more GME shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $37,439,906 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its GameStop Corp. shares by 1.67% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 9,434,358 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -160,681 shares of GameStop Corp. which are valued at $33,963,689. In the same vein, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its GameStop Corp. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 380,972 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 7,127,360 shares and is now valued at $25,658,496. Following these latest developments, around 0.60% of GameStop Corp. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.