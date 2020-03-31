Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR), Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN)?

The shares of United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Jefferies in its latest research note that was published on March 10, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $123 price target. Jefferies wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of United Therapeutics Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Cowen advised investors in its research note published on February 27, 2020, to Outperform the UTHR stock while also putting a $145 price target. The stock had earned Overweight rating from JP Morgan Markets when it published its report on January 31, 2020. That day the JP Morgan set price target on the stock to $120. Ladenburg Thalmann was of a view that UTHR is Buy in its latest report on August 01, 2019. Jefferies thinks that UTHR is worth Hold rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 01, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 90.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 7 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $132.20. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 30.63% from its 52-Week high price while it is -19.85% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 55.40.

The shares of the company added by 6.30% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $90.68 while ending the day at $97.07. During the trading session, a total of 530212.0 shares were traded which represents a 12.84% incline from the average session volume which is 608330.0 shares. UTHR had ended its last session trading at $91.32. United Therapeutics Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.31, while its quick ratio hovers at 3.80 UTHR 52-week low price stands at $74.31 while its 52-week high price is $121.11.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.20 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The United Therapeutics Corporation generated 738.4 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $3.01 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 1043.33%. United Therapeutics Corporation has the potential to record 10.61 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at JP Morgan published a research note on October 23, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) is now rated as Neutral. Credit Suisse also rated UXIN as Initiated on March 12, 2019, with its price target of $7.70 suggesting that UXIN could surge by 93.79% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $1.71/share, analysts expect it to down by -8.77% to reach $25.12/share. It started the day trading at $1.69 and traded between $1.495 and $1.56 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that UXIN’s 50-day SMA is 1.9524 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.4256. The stock has a high of $4.25 for the year while the low is $1.21. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.79 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -21.56%, as 4.54M UTHR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 18.17% of Uxin Limited shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.72M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.64 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 26.83%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -32.47% over the past 90 days while it lost -37.85% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Ward Ferry Management Ltd. selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 14,051,100 shares of UXIN, with a total valuation of $23,465,337. Hillhouse Capital Advisors Ltd. meanwhile sold more UXIN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $12,098,049 worth of shares.

Similarly, Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its Uxin Limited shares by 71.11% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,835,373 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,178,280 shares of Uxin Limited which are valued at $4,735,073.