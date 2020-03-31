Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Taronis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNX), Group 1 Automotive Inc. (NYSE:GPI)?

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $7.61. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 57.14% from its 52-Week high price while it is -95.81% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 37.64.

The shares of the company added by 42.03% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $0.15 while ending the day at $0.22. During the trading session, a total of 77.73 million shares were traded which represents a -1777.44% decline from the average session volume which is 4.14 million shares. TRNX had ended its last session trading at $0.15. Taronis Technologies Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.10, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.70 TRNX 52-week low price stands at $0.14 while its 52-week high price is $5.25.

The Taronis Technologies Inc. generated 536000.0 in revenue during the last quarter.

Investment analysts at The Benchmark Company published a research note on January 09, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Group 1 Automotive Inc. (NYSE:GPI) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $127. Morgan Stanley also rated GPI as Upgrade on May 06, 2019, with its price target of $94 suggesting that GPI could surge by 52.71% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $46.37/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.14% to reach $94.00/share. It started the day trading at $46.32 and traded between $43.51 and $44.45 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that GPI’s 50-day SMA is 81.83 while its 200-day SMA stands at 88.09. The stock has a high of $110.11 for the year while the low is $26.25. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.1 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 6.76%, as 2.24M TRNX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 12.94% of Group 1 Automotive Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 4.76, while the P/B ratio is 0.63. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 310.67K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 7.22 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 10.63%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -55.92% over the past 90 days while it lost -50.85% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more GPI shares, increasing its portfolio by 3.99% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 99,148 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 2,582,146 shares of GPI, with a total valuation of $220,076,304. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more GPI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $155,376,847 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its Group 1 Automotive Inc. shares by 0.63% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 1,592,275 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -10,041 shares of Group 1 Automotive Inc. which are valued at $135,709,598. In the same vein, Eminence Capital LP decreased its Group 1 Automotive Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 62,691 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 910,287 shares and is now valued at $77,583,761. Following these latest developments, around 3.50% of Group 1 Automotive Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.