Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on South Jersey Industries Inc. (NYSE:SJI), Hercules Capital Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)?

The shares of South Jersey Industries Inc. (NYSE:SJI) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Maxim Group in its latest research note that was published on February 28, 2020. The Utilities company has also assigned a $36 price target. Maxim Group wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of South Jersey Industries Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Morgan Stanley advised investors in its research note published on January 08, 2020, to Underweight the SJI stock while also putting a $29 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from JP Morgan Markets when it published its report on August 05, 2019. That day the JP Morgan set price target on the stock to $32. The stock was given Buy rating by Guggenheim in its report released on June 13, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 35. Maxim Group was of a view that SJI is Buy in its latest report on April 17, 2019. Wells Fargo thinks that SJI is worth Market Perform rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 36.29% from its 52-Week high price while it is -22.45% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 50.97.

The shares of the company added by 7.65% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $24.44 while ending the day at $26.74. During the trading session, a total of 1.07 million shares were traded which represents a 8.19% incline from the average session volume which is 1.16 million shares. SJI had ended its last session trading at $24.84. South Jersey Industries Inc. currently has a market cap of $2.56 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 31.50, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 3.09, with a beta of 0.75. South Jersey Industries Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 2.38, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.30 SJI 52-week low price stands at $19.62 while its 52-week high price is $34.48.

The South Jersey Industries Inc. generated 6.42 million in revenue during the last quarter. South Jersey Industries Inc. has the potential to record 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo published a research note on November 04, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Hercules Capital Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) is now rated as Outperform. Wells Fargo also rated HTGC as Downgrade on May 06, 2019, with its price target of $13.25 suggesting that HTGC could surge by 48.53% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $8.44/share, analysts expect it to down by -6.40% to reach $15.35/share. It started the day trading at $8.38 and traded between $7.71 and $7.90 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that HTGC’s 50-day SMA is 12.93 while its 200-day SMA stands at 13.34. The stock has a high of $16.31 for the year while the low is $5.42. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.74 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 28.07%, as 2.23M SJI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.08% of Hercules Capital Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 4.62, while the P/B ratio is 0.75. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.22M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.83 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 16.01%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -43.66% over the past 90 days while it lost -40.77% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 2.69% of Hercules Capital Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.