Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE), Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (NYSE:ANH)?

The shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Standpoint Research in its latest research note that was published on February 27, 2020. Standpoint Research wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Pfizer Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Barclays advised investors in its research note published on February 27, 2020, to Equal Weight the PFE stock while also putting a $36 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Mizuho Markets when it published its report on February 06, 2020. The stock was given Outperform rating by RBC Capital Mkts in its report released on January 07, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 46. BofA/Merrill was of a view that PFE is Neutral in its latest report on October 17, 2019. Morgan Stanley thinks that PFE is worth Equal-Weight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on July 30, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 40.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 7 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $42.33. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 17.18% from its 52-Week high price while it is -26.69% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 50.48.

The shares of the company added by 5.73% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $31.05 while ending the day at $32.67. During the trading session, a total of 28.32 million shares were traded which represents a 12.1% incline from the average session volume which is 32.22 million shares. PFE had ended its last session trading at $30.90. Pfizer Inc. currently has a market cap of $186.23 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 11.64, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 19.40, with a beta of 0.65. Pfizer Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.83, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.70 PFE 52-week low price stands at $27.88 while its 52-week high price is $44.56.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.55 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Pfizer Inc. generated 1.3 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.75 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -54.55%. Pfizer Inc. has the potential to record 2.80 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Compass Point published a research note on March 24, 2014 where it informed investors and clients that Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (NYSE:ANH) is now rated as Neutral. Deutsche Bank also rated ANH as Downgrade on July 17, 2013, with its price target of $5.75 suggesting that ANH could surge by 64.62% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $1.31/share, analysts expect it to down by -12.21% to reach $3.25/share. It started the day trading at $1.24 and traded between $1.10 and $1.15 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ANH’s 50-day SMA is 2.9644 while its 200-day SMA stands at 3.3961. The stock has a high of $4.32 for the year while the low is $0.79. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.28 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 9.74%, as 1.40M PFE shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.45% of Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.12M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.25 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 9.52%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -68.58% over the past 90 days while it lost -65.67% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more ANH shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.68% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 150,666 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 9,098,408 shares of ANH, with a total valuation of $29,751,794. Renaissance Technologies LLC meanwhile bought more ANH shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $21,969,462 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation shares by 21.34% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 4,925,448 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -1,335,864 shares of Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation which are valued at $16,106,215. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 248,876 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 3,238,427 shares and is now valued at $10,589,656. Following these latest developments, around 1.50% of Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.