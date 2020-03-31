Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NYSE:LCTX), The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)?

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $5.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 55.46% from its 52-Week high price while it is -50.30% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 47.72.

The shares of the company added by 5.05% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $0.80 while ending the day at $0.83. During the trading session, a total of 503828.0 shares were traded which represents a 50.61% incline from the average session volume which is 1.02 million shares. LCTX had ended its last session trading at $0.79. Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 8.90 LCTX 52-week low price stands at $0.53 while its 52-week high price is $1.67.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.03 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. generated 9.5 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.04 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 1100.0%. Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. has the potential to record -0.20 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Goldman published a research note on March 30, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $590. BofA/Merrill also rated SHW as Downgrade on March 13, 2020, with its price target of $500 suggesting that SHW could surge by 18.8% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $459.66/share, analysts expect it to surge by 4.82% to reach $593.38/share. It started the day trading at $486.48 and traded between $462.89 and $481.83 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SHW’s 50-day SMA is 536.36 while its 200-day SMA stands at 537.40. The stock has a high of $599.95 for the year while the low is $325.43. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.17 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 6.51%, as 1.25M LCTX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.50% of The Sherwin-Williams Company shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 29.24, while the P/B ratio is 10.71. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 730.74K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.71 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 21.46%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -17.17% over the past 90 days while it lost -11.47% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more SHW shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.88% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 62,421 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,163,942 shares of SHW, with a total valuation of $3,701,967,029. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more SHW shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $2,047,637,894 worth of shares.

Similarly, Massachusetts Financial Services … decreased its The Sherwin-Williams Company shares by 0.44% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 3,653,154 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -16,085 shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company which are valued at $1,887,767,330. In the same vein, Capital Research & Management Co…. decreased its The Sherwin-Williams Company shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 421,084 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 3,624,437 shares and is now valued at $1,872,927,820. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of The Sherwin-Williams Company stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.