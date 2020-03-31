Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX), Bitauto Holdings Limited (NYSE:BITA)?

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $5.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 320.29% from its 52-Week high price while it is -59.15% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 80.67.

The shares of the company added by 18.37% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $0.80 while ending the day at $1.16. During the trading session, a total of 2.92 million shares were traded which represents a -200.48% decline from the average session volume which is 971210.0 shares. IDEX had ended its last session trading at $0.98. IDEX 52-week low price stands at $0.28 while its 52-week high price is $2.84.

The Ideanomics Inc. generated 2.63 million in revenue during the last quarter.

Investment analysts at Credit Suisse published a research note on November 29, 2018 where it informed investors and clients that Bitauto Holdings Limited (NYSE:BITA) is now rated as Neutral. Even though the stock has been trading at $10.62/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.43% to reach $114.18/share. It started the day trading at $10.51 and traded between $9.94 and $10.15 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that BITA’s 50-day SMA is 13.75 while its 200-day SMA stands at 13.60. The stock has a high of $16.26 for the year while the low is $9.46. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.89 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -2.40%, as 5.75M IDEX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 35.99% of Bitauto Holdings Limited shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 406.03K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 14.51 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 4.64%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -31.19% over the past 90 days while it lost -32.42% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Invesco Asset Management Ltd. sold more BITA shares, decreasing its portfolio by -13.58% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Invesco Asset Management Ltd. selling -788,795 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,017,930 shares of BITA, with a total valuation of $74,767,157. Maso Capital Partners Ltd. meanwhile bought more BITA shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $52,336,697 worth of shares.

Similarly, Pentwater Capital Management LP increased its Bitauto Holdings Limited shares by 43.84% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,528,180 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 465,795 shares of Bitauto Holdings Limited which are valued at $22,769,882. In the same vein, Millennium Management LLC increased its Bitauto Holdings Limited shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 716,103 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,049,141 shares and is now valued at $15,632,201. Following these latest developments, around 18.73% of Bitauto Holdings Limited stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.