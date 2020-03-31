Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC), Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK)?

The shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Citigroup in its latest research note that was published on January 09, 2020. Citigroup wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of First Republic Bank, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Wells Fargo advised investors in its research note published on January 06, 2020, to Underweight the FRC stock while also putting a $100 price target. The stock had earned Equal Weight rating from Barclays Markets when it published its report on January 06, 2020. That day the Barclays set price target on the stock to $126. The stock was given Buy rating by Maxim Group in its report released on November 26, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 125. Maxim Group was of a view that FRC is Buy in its latest report on October 16, 2019. Wells Fargo thinks that FRC is worth Market Perform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on October 02, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 100.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 16 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $107.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 23.32% from its 52-Week high price while it is -29.38% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 45.20.

The shares of the company added by 4.93% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $80.98 while ending the day at $86.40. During the trading session, a total of 1.77 million shares were traded which represents a -18.91% decline from the average session volume which is 1.49 million shares. FRC had ended its last session trading at $82.34. First Republic Bank currently has a market cap of $14.63 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 16.62, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.20, with a beta of 1.03. FRC 52-week low price stands at $70.06 while its 52-week high price is $122.34.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.39 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.31 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 9.35%. First Republic Bank has the potential to record 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Citigroup published a research note on November 07, 2017 where it informed investors and clients that Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) is now rated as Buy. Even though the stock has been trading at $18.90/share, analysts expect it to surge by 4.71% to reach $27.26/share. It started the day trading at $19.80 and traded between $18.72 and $19.79 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TLK’s 50-day SMA is 24.64 while its 200-day SMA stands at 28.22. The stock has a high of $31.48 for the year while the low is $16.06. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 666930.15 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 1.08%, as 674,133 FRC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.07% of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 15.93, while the P/B ratio is 3.28. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 222.17K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.03 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 19.87%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -30.34% over the past 90 days while it lost -34.21% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Lazard Asset Management LLC sold more TLK shares, decreasing its portfolio by -7.53% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Lazard Asset Management LLC selling -1,511,446 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 18,554,467 shares of TLK, with a total valuation of $449,945,825. Renaissance Technologies LLC meanwhile bought more TLK shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $113,526,715 worth of shares.

Similarly, Wells Capital Management, Inc. increased its Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk shares by 2.99% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,565,449 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 74,455 shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk which are valued at $62,212,138. In the same vein, Oldfield Partners LLP increased its Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 53,900 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,452,958 shares and is now valued at $59,484,232. Following these latest developments, around 52.50% of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.