Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on First Financial Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN), Clovis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS)?

The shares of First Financial Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Robert W. Baird in its latest research note that was published on October 16, 2018. The Financial company has also assigned a $60 price target. Robert W. Baird wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of First Financial Bankshares Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Market Perform rating from Hovde Group Markets when it published its report on March 22, 2017. That day the Hovde Group set price target on the stock to $43. Hovde Group was of a view that FFIN is Underperform in its latest report on November 18, 2016. Hovde Group thinks that FFIN is worth Market Perform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on April 25, 2016 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 32.50.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 32.46% from its 52-Week high price while it is -24.77% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 49.65.

The shares of the company added by 6.16% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $25.735 while ending the day at $27.42. During the trading session, a total of 727109.0 shares were traded which represents a -29.16% decline from the average session volume which is 562970.0 shares. FFIN had ended its last session trading at $25.83. First Financial Bankshares Inc. currently has a market cap of $4.01 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 22.68, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.27, with a beta of 1.12. FFIN 52-week low price stands at $20.70 while its 52-week high price is $36.45.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.30 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.32 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 6.67%. First Financial Bankshares Inc. has the potential to record 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at H.C. Wainwright published a research note on January 08, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Clovis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $27. Evercore ISI also rated CLVS as Downgrade on November 19, 2019, with its price target of $8 suggesting that CLVS could surge by 52.48% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $7.13/share, analysts expect it to down by -9.82% to reach $13.53/share. It started the day trading at $7.34 and traded between $6.25 and $6.43 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CLVS’s 50-day SMA is 7.73 while its 200-day SMA stands at 8.14. The stock has a high of $25.88 for the year while the low is $2.93. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 23.81 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 7.73%, as 25.65M FFIN shares were shorted. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 7.73M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.32 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 53.10%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -42.33% over the past 90 days while it gained 60.75% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Palo Alto Investors LP bought more CLVS shares, increasing its portfolio by 7.11% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Palo Alto Investors LP purchasing 335,542 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,056,286 shares of CLVS, with a total valuation of $38,073,834. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more CLVS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $31,006,499 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Clovis Oncology Inc. shares by 269.46% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,661,449 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 2,670,431 shares of Clovis Oncology Inc. which are valued at $27,570,711. Following these latest developments, around 0.40% of Clovis Oncology Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.