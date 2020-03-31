Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS), Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RTTR)?

The shares of Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Maxim Group in its latest research note that was published on January 26, 2018. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $2 price target. Maxim Group wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Atossa Therapeutics Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $4.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 56.29% from its 52-Week high price while it is -72.30% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 57.01.

The shares of the company added by 13.07% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $1.13 while ending the day at $1.18. During the trading session, a total of 821516.0 shares were traded which represents a -867.86% decline from the average session volume which is 84880.0 shares. ATOS had ended its last session trading at $1.04. Atossa Therapeutics Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 10.80 ATOS 52-week low price stands at $0.75 while its 52-week high price is $4.26.

The Atossa Therapeutics Inc. generated 12.69 million in revenue during the last quarter.

Investment analysts at H.C. Wainwright published a research note on October 23, 2017 where it informed investors and clients that Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RTTR) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $1.50. Chardan Capital Markets also rated RTTR as Reiterated on August 08, 2017, with its price target of $1.50 suggesting that RTTR could surge by 95.71% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.32/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.75% to reach $7.00/share. It started the day trading at $0.335 and traded between $0.29 and $0.30 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that RTTR’s 50-day SMA is 0.2709 while its 200-day SMA stands at 0.4871. The stock has a high of $1.27 for the year while the low is $0.15. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1239802.03 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -25.24%, as 926,876 ATOS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 10.18% of Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 11.18M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.08 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -32.63%. Looking further, the stock has raised 95.16% over the past 90 days while it gained 23.98% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Renaissance Technologies LLC sold more RTTR shares, decreasing its portfolio by -5.12% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Renaissance Technologies LLC selling -17,432 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 322,804 shares of RTTR, with a total valuation of $222,735. Virtu Financial BD LLC meanwhile bought more RTTR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $102,871 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares by 62.06% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 91,096 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 34,886 shares of Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. which are valued at $62,856. In the same vein, UBS Securities LLC increased its Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 46,190 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 46,190 shares and is now valued at $31,871. Following these latest developments, around 9.42% of Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.