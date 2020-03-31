Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN), BIO-key International Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI)?

The shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Raymond James in its latest research note that was published on March 30, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $255 price target. Raymond James wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Amgen Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. BofA/Merrill advised investors in its research note published on March 05, 2020, to Buy the AMGN stock while also putting a $250 price target. The stock had earned Equal Weight rating from Barclays Markets when it published its report on February 27, 2020. That day the Barclays set price target on the stock to $235. The stock was given Underperform rating by Robert W. Baird in its report released on January 31, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 185. Evercore ISI was of a view that AMGN is Outperform in its latest report on January 21, 2020. Raymond James thinks that AMGN is worth Mkt Perform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 10 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 14 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $243.41. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 25.36% from its 52-Week high price while it is -14.90% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 52.23.

The shares of the company added by 5.15% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $200.05 while ending the day at $208.48. During the trading session, a total of 3.12 million shares were traded which represents a 2.08% incline from the average session volume which is 3.19 million shares. AMGN had ended its last session trading at $198.27. Amgen Inc. currently has a market cap of $123.1 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 16.19, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.40, with a beta of 0.97. Amgen Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 3.09, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.20 AMGN 52-week low price stands at $166.30 while its 52-week high price is $244.99.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $3.64 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Amgen Inc. generated 6.04 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $3.66 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 2.2%. Amgen Inc. has the potential to record 15.48 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Even though the stock has been trading at $1.05/share, analysts expect it to down by -23.43% to reach $2.00/share. It started the day trading at $0.99 and traded between $0.801 and $0.80 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that BKYI’s 50-day SMA is 0.6928 while its 200-day SMA stands at 0.7553. The stock has a high of $2.58 for the year while the low is $0.35. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 12442.01 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 3772.22%, as 481,782 AMGN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.99% of BIO-key International Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.58M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.31 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 71.06%. Looking further, the stock has raised 64.01% over the past 90 days while it gained 29.68% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more BKYI shares, decreasing its portfolio by -41.17% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -54,624 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 78,056 shares of BKYI, with a total valuation of $48,941.

Similarly, Citadel Advisors LLC decreased its BIO-key International Inc. shares by 75.42% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 16,697 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -51,226 shares of BIO-key International Inc. which are valued at $10,469. In the same vein, Virtu Financial BD LLC decreased its BIO-key International Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 14,551 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 14,551 shares and is now valued at $9,123. Following these latest developments, around 0.60% of BIO-key International Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.