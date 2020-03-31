Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (NYSE:APD), MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX)?

The shares of Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (NYSE:APD) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Wells Fargo in its latest research note that was published on March 11, 2020. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $265 price target. Wells Fargo wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Air Products and Chemicals Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Morgan Stanley advised investors in its research note published on February 10, 2020, to Overweight the APD stock while also putting a $280 price target. The stock had earned Hold rating from Berenberg Markets when it published its report on November 26, 2019. That day the Berenberg set price target on the stock to $241. Wells Fargo was of a view that APD is Market Perform in its latest report on October 16, 2019. Susquehanna thinks that APD is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 9 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 15 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $245.55. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 23.35% from its 52-Week high price while it is -19.64% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 49.13.

The shares of the company added by 6.92% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $197.10 while ending the day at $206.53. During the trading session, a total of 1.25 million shares were traded which represents a 13.38% incline from the average session volume which is 1.44 million shares. APD had ended its last session trading at $193.17. Air Products and Chemicals Inc. currently has a market cap of $47.5 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 24.23, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.96, with a beta of 0.85. Air Products and Chemicals Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.29, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.40 APD 52-week low price stands at $167.43 while its 52-week high price is $257.01.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $2.14 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Air Products and Chemicals Inc. generated 2.41 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $2.27 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 10.28%. Air Products and Chemicals Inc. has the potential to record 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Barclays published a research note on March 24, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $21. BofA/Merrill also rated MPLX as Upgrade on March 19, 2020, with its price target of $20 suggesting that MPLX could surge by 58.21% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $10.85/share, analysts expect it to down by -7.28% to reach $24.07/share. It started the day trading at $10.79 and traded between $9.71 and $10.06 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MPLX’s 50-day SMA is 19.30 while its 200-day SMA stands at 25.58. The stock has a high of $33.65 for the year while the low is $6.87. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 20.35 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 16.14%, as 23.63M APD shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.11% of MPLX LP shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 9.38, while the P/B ratio is 0.68. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 5.15M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.59 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -10.10%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -61.02% over the past 90 days while it lost -63.73% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC sold more MPLX shares, decreasing its portfolio by -5.20% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC selling -2,304,620 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 42,036,378 shares of MPLX, with a total valuation of $852,918,110. ALPS Advisors, Inc. meanwhile bought more MPLX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $631,011,858 worth of shares.

Similarly, Harvest Fund Advisors LLC decreased its MPLX LP shares by 0.23% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 27,654,225 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -64,088 shares of MPLX LP which are valued at $561,104,225. In the same vein, Goldman Sachs Asset Management LP decreased its MPLX LP shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 1,191,231 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 21,797,376 shares and is now valued at $442,268,759. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of MPLX LP stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.