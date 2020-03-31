Is It Crazy To Buy Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) And iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT)

The shares of Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by BMO Capital Markets in its latest research note that was published on March 20, 2020. BMO Capital Markets wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Sonoco Products Company, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Hold rating from Argus Markets when it published its report on February 18, 2020. The stock was given Neutral rating by Robert W. Baird in its report released on January 07, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 65. BMO Capital Markets was of a view that SON is Market Perform in its latest report on October 21, 2019. Vertical Research thinks that SON is worth Hold rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 25.82% from its 52-Week high price while it is -29.51% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 50.06.

The shares of the company added by 10.63% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $42.55 while ending the day at $46.93. During the trading session, a total of 1.1 million shares were traded which represents a -88.27% decline from the average session volume which is 584530.0 shares. SON had ended its last session trading at $42.42. Sonoco Products Company currently has a market cap of $4.88 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 16.27, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 5.73, with a beta of 0.97. Sonoco Products Company debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.93, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.70 SON 52-week low price stands at $37.30 while its 52-week high price is $66.57.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.75 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Sonoco Products Company generated 145.28 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.97 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -13.33%. Sonoco Products Company has the potential to record 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Raymond James published a research note on January 16, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) is now rated as Mkt Perform. BofA/Merrill also rated IRBT as Downgrade on October 24, 2019, with its price target of $50 suggesting that IRBT could surge by 24.17% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $43.34/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.08% to reach $54.25/share. It started the day trading at $43.3471 and traded between $40.30 and $41.14 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that IRBT’s 50-day SMA is 47.57 while its 200-day SMA stands at 58.65. The stock has a high of $132.30 for the year while the low is $32.79. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 15.08 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -0.73%, as 14.97M SON shares were shorted. At the moment, only 54.11% of iRobot Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 13.84, while the P/B ratio is 1.79. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.45M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 10.34 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 0.93%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -21.19% over the past 90 days while it lost -31.80% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more IRBT shares, increasing its portfolio by 4.89% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 186,982 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,011,302 shares of IRBT, with a total valuation of $192,502,383.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its iRobot Corporation shares by 5.73% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,837,286 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 153,667 shares of iRobot Corporation which are valued at $136,161,355. In the same vein, Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LL… increased its iRobot Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 56,449 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,482,334 shares and is now valued at $71,137,209. Following these latest developments, around 2.50% of iRobot Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.