Is It Crazy To Buy New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR) And Prologis Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

The shares of New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Guggenheim in its latest research note that was published on March 16, 2020. Guggenheim wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of New Jersey Resources Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Guggenheim Markets when it published its report on July 11, 2019. Guggenheim was of a view that NJR is Neutral in its latest report on September 10, 2018. BofA/Merrill thinks that NJR is worth Underperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $44.33. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 63.25% from its 52-Week high price while it is -32.60% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 51.37.

The shares of the company added by 4.93% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $32.36 while ending the day at $34.51. During the trading session, a total of 738719.0 shares were traded which represents a -1.06% decline from the average session volume which is 730940.0 shares. NJR had ended its last session trading at $32.89. New Jersey Resources Corporation currently has a market cap of $3.29 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 18.17, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 3.03, with a beta of 0.56. New Jersey Resources Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.07, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.60 NJR 52-week low price stands at $21.14 while its 52-week high price is $51.20.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.44 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The New Jersey Resources Corporation generated 15.67 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.29 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -188.64%. New Jersey Resources Corporation has the potential to record 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo published a research note on December 10, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Prologis Inc. (NYSE:PLD) is now rated as Outperform. Even though the stock has been trading at $79.17/share, analysts expect it to surge by 4.69% to reach $96.00/share. It started the day trading at $83.74 and traded between $77.0601 and $82.88 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that PLD’s 50-day SMA is 86.91 while its 200-day SMA stands at 85.94. The stock has a high of $99.79 for the year while the low is $59.82. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 8.44 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -7.67%, as 7.79M NJR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.07% of Prologis Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 33.25, while the P/B ratio is 2.32. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 4.74M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.64 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 30.79%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -6.53% over the past 90 days while it lost -3.38% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more PLD shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.62% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 606,674 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 97,865,269 shares of PLD, with a total valuation of $8,248,084,871. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more PLD shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $4,417,730,971 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Prologis Inc. shares by 7.09% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 47,242,154 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -3,604,290 shares of Prologis Inc. which are valued at $3,981,568,739. In the same vein, APG Asset Management US, Inc. decreased its Prologis Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 145,000 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 24,726,000 shares and is now valued at $2,083,907,280. Following these latest developments, around 0.54% of Prologis Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.