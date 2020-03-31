Is It Crazy To Buy Nasdaq Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) And Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

The shares of Nasdaq Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by BofA/Merrill in its latest research note that was published on March 12, 2020. BofA/Merrill wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Nasdaq Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from UBS Markets when it published its report on October 25, 2019. That day the UBS set price target on the stock to $107. The stock was given Outperform rating by Oppenheimer in its report released on September 17, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 111. Citigroup was of a view that NDAQ is Sell in its latest report on July 22, 2019. BofA/Merrill thinks that NDAQ is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on May 31, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 93.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 8 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 8 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $112.53. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 38.77% from its 52-Week high price while it is -17.29% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 51.45.

The shares of the company added by 7.18% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $92.81 while ending the day at $99.44. During the trading session, a total of 1.44 million shares were traded which represents a -28.33% decline from the average session volume which is 1.12 million shares. NDAQ had ended its last session trading at $92.78. Nasdaq Inc. currently has a market cap of $16.59 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 21.45, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.70, with a beta of 0.71. Nasdaq Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.60, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.00 NDAQ 52-week low price stands at $71.66 while its 52-week high price is $120.23.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.29 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.27 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 5.43%. Nasdaq Inc. has the potential to record 5.50 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Wolfe Research published a research note on March 19, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) is now rated as Underperform. Morgan Stanley also rated PTEN as Downgrade on March 16, 2020, with its price target of $2.50 suggesting that PTEN could surge by 87.83% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $2.30/share, analysts expect it to down by -6.96% to reach $17.59/share. It started the day trading at $2.28 and traded between $1.92 and $2.14 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that PTEN’s 50-day SMA is 5.71 while its 200-day SMA stands at 8.67. The stock has a high of $16.27 for the year while the low is $1.80. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 15.18 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 42.62%, as 21.65M NDAQ shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.58% of Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 5.24M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.35 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -2.73%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -79.42% over the past 90 days while it lost -75.20% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more PTEN shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.85% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 322,459 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 17,748,237 shares of PTEN, with a total valuation of $101,697,398. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more PTEN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $97,731,906 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. shares by 1.20% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 13,711,625 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 162,365 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. which are valued at $78,567,611. In the same vein, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,631,111 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 11,464,159 shares and is now valued at $65,689,631. Following these latest developments, around 0.90% of Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.