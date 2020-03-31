Is It Crazy To Buy Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) And Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

The shares of Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Stifel in its latest research note that was published on September 16, 2019. Stifel wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Ferroglobe PLC, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Perform rating from Oppenheimer Markets when it published its report on November 27, 2018. B. Riley FBR Inc. was of a view that GSM is Buy in its latest report on November 29, 2017. Stifel thinks that GSM is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on October 26, 2017 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 22.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $1.08. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 27.74% from its 52-Week high price while it is -81.97% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 38.43.

The shares of the company added by 7.61% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $0.428 while ending the day at $0.45. During the trading session, a total of 880172.0 shares were traded which represents a -89.98% decline from the average session volume which is 463290.0 shares. GSM had ended its last session trading at $0.42. GSM 52-week low price stands at $0.35 while its 52-week high price is $2.48.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.32 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Ferroglobe PLC generated 99.23 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.10 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 59.38%.

Investment analysts at UBS published a research note on February 20, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $58. Even though the stock has been trading at $22.73/share, analysts expect it to down by -6.47% to reach $46.70/share. It started the day trading at $23.20 and traded between $20.74 and $21.26 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TCBI’s 50-day SMA is 44.75 while its 200-day SMA stands at 54.02. The stock has a high of $66.61 for the year while the low is $19.10. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.3 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 64.44%, as 2.14M GSM shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.27% of Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 3.42, while the P/B ratio is 0.40. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 657.16K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.26 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 10.21%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -62.71% over the past 90 days while it lost -61.23% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more TCBI shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.08% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 3,598 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,629,679 shares of TCBI, with a total valuation of $217,965,287. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more TCBI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $196,646,993 worth of shares.

Similarly, Frontier Capital Management Co. L… increased its Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. shares by 19.07% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,658,017 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 425,710 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. which are valued at $125,139,440. In the same vein, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 115,892 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,264,879 shares and is now valued at $106,630,503. Following these latest developments, around 0.60% of Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.