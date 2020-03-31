Is It Crazy To Buy Federated Hermes Inc. (NYSE:FHI) And Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN)

The shares of Federated Hermes Inc. (NYSE:FHI) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by BofA/Merrill in its latest research note that was published on March 26, 2020. BofA/Merrill wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Federated Hermes Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 7 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $25.44. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 47.63% from its 52-Week high price while it is -49.61% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 42.97.

The shares of the company added by 6.28% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $17.88 while ending the day at $19.28. During the trading session, a total of 802458.0 shares were traded which represents a 9.73% incline from the average session volume which is 888970.0 shares. FHI had ended its last session trading at $18.14. Federated Hermes Inc. currently has a market cap of $2.03 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 7.16, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 15.56, with a beta of 1.23. Federated Hermes Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.10, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.00 FHI 52-week low price stands at $13.06 while its 52-week high price is $38.26.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.81 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.72 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 33.33%. Federated Hermes Inc. has the potential to record 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at National Securities published a research note on March 17, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN) is now rated as Buy. RBC Capital Mkts also rated MAIN as Initiated on November 12, 2019, with its price target of $44 suggesting that MAIN could surge by 39.52% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $23.58/share, analysts expect it to down by -8.95% to reach $35.50/share. It started the day trading at $23.7643 and traded between $20.73 and $21.47 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MAIN’s 50-day SMA is 36.35 while its 200-day SMA stands at 41.11. The stock has a high of $45.10 for the year while the low is $14.11. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.47 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 33.02%, as 1.96M FHI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.22% of Main Street Capital Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 10.40, while the P/B ratio is 0.89. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 714.84K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.74 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 36.40%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -50.51% over the past 90 days while it lost -50.16% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 5.30% of Main Street Capital Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.