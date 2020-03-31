Is It Crazy To Buy Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) And Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

The shares of Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Cantor Fitzgerald in its latest research note that was published on October 16, 2019. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $9 price target. Cantor Fitzgerald wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Evofem Biosciences Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $11.60. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 57.37% from its 52-Week high price while it is -33.07% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 52.62.

The shares of the company added by 7.96% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $4.89 while ending the day at $5.02. During the trading session, a total of 665925.0 shares were traded which represents a -619.69% decline from the average session volume which is 92530.0 shares. EVFM had ended its last session trading at $4.65. Evofem Biosciences Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.10 EVFM 52-week low price stands at $3.19 while its 52-week high price is $7.50.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.27 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Evofem Biosciences Inc. generated 15.88 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.30 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -85.19%. Evofem Biosciences Inc. has the potential to record -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Wedbush published a research note on March 11, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $16. Telsey Advisory Group also rated ANF as Upgrade on February 03, 2020, with its price target of $21 suggesting that ANF could surge by 36.8% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $9.91/share, analysts expect it to down by -6.05% to reach $14.73/share. It started the day trading at $9.80 and traded between $9.14 and $9.31 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ANF’s 50-day SMA is 13.87 while its 200-day SMA stands at 15.96. The stock has a high of $30.63 for the year while the low is $7.42. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 15.77 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -4.24%, as 15.10M EVFM shares were shorted. At the moment, only 24.33% of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 14.75, while the P/B ratio is 0.60. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.70M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.60 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 13.26%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -46.03% over the past 90 days while it lost -39.90% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more ANF shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.09% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 8,319 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 9,171,670 shares of ANF, with a total valuation of $120,424,027. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more ANF shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $87,195,398 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its Abercrombie & Fitch Co. shares by 2.77% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 5,463,874 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -155,838 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. which are valued at $71,740,666. In the same vein, Contrarius Investment Management … decreased its Abercrombie & Fitch Co. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 1,016,757 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 5,090,451 shares and is now valued at $66,837,622. Following these latest developments, around 0.60% of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.