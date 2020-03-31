Is It Crazy To Buy Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) And 8×8 Inc. (NYSE:EGHT)

The shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) has been pegged with a rating of Sell by Citigroup in its latest research note that was published on December 23, 2019. Citigroup wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Celestica Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Macquarie Markets when it published its report on October 11, 2018. Macquarie was of a view that CLS is Neutral in its latest report on June 22, 2017. BofA/Merrill thinks that CLS is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on June 15, 2017 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 15.50.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 10 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $6.26. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 33.84% from its 52-Week high price while it is -62.11% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 30.43.

The shares of the company added by 5.71% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $3.1301 while ending the day at $3.52. During the trading session, a total of 687761.0 shares were traded which represents a -7.43% decline from the average session volume which is 640170.0 shares. CLS had ended its last session trading at $3.33. Celestica Inc. currently has a market cap of $474.92 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 6.96, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 11.59, with a beta of 1.48. Celestica Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.52, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.10 CLS 52-week low price stands at $2.63 while its 52-week high price is $9.29.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.18 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Celestica Inc. generated 479.5 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.05 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -266.67%. Celestica Inc. has the potential to record 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at B. Riley FBR published a research note on March 26, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that 8×8 Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) is now rated as Sell. Their price target on the stock stands at $13. Even though the stock has been trading at $17.53/share, analysts expect it to down by -12.49% to reach $23.00/share. It started the day trading at $17.90 and traded between $15.13 and $15.34 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that EGHT’s 50-day SMA is 18.10 while its 200-day SMA stands at 20.83. The stock has a high of $26.67 for the year while the low is $10.70. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 19.48 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 6.95%, as 20.83M CLS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 21.01% of 8×8 Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.75M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 11.89 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 11.40%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -15.15% over the past 90 days while it lost -28.12% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more EGHT shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.95% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 403,230 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 14,050,261 shares of EGHT, with a total valuation of $259,929,829. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more EGHT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $187,699,964 worth of shares.

Similarly, Sylebra HK Co. Ltd. increased its 8×8 Inc. shares by 14.92% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 5,114,579 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 664,154 shares of 8×8 Inc. which are valued at $94,619,712. In the same vein, Tiger Global Management LLC increased its 8×8 Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 220,000 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 4,950,000 shares and is now valued at $91,575,000. Following these latest developments, around 0.30% of 8×8 Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.