Is It Crazy To Buy Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) And Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB)

The shares of Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) has been pegged with a rating of Equal-Weight by Morgan Stanley in its latest research note that was published on March 23, 2020. The Utilities company has also assigned a $91 price target. Morgan Stanley wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Atmos Energy Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. UBS advised investors in its research note published on January 31, 2020, to Neutral the ATO stock while also putting a $120 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on January 07, 2020. BofA/Merrill was of a view that ATO is Neutral in its latest report on December 04, 2019. Mizuho thinks that ATO is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on October 17, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 114.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $115.11. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 31.96% from its 52-Week high price while it is -15.08% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 50.96.

The shares of the company added by 5.55% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $97.86 while ending the day at $102.82. During the trading session, a total of 1.04 million shares were traded which represents a 3.68% incline from the average session volume which is 1.08 million shares. ATO had ended its last session trading at $97.41. Atmos Energy Corporation currently has a market cap of $12.43 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 23.08, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 3.25, with a beta of 0.41. Atmos Energy Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.71, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.80 ATO 52-week low price stands at $77.92 while its 52-week high price is $121.08.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.47 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Atmos Energy Corporation generated 189.27 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.49 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -23.81%. Atmos Energy Corporation has the potential to record 4.70 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Bryan Garnier published a research note on February 27, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) is now rated as Sell. It started the day trading at $1.03 and traded between $0.861 and $0.89 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ACB’s 50-day SMA is 1.4137 while its 200-day SMA stands at 3.8425. The stock has a high of $9.37 for the year while the low is $0.60. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 195.73 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -1.62%, as 192.56M ATO shares were shorted. At the moment, only 8.39% of Aurora Cannabis Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 4.11, while the P/B ratio is 0.26. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 33.14M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.48 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 30.02%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -53.53% over the past 90 days while it lost -80.79% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 3.04% of Aurora Cannabis Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.