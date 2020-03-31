Is A Downturn Overdue? Werner Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN), Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)?

The shares of Werner Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Robert W. Baird in its latest research note that was published on March 17, 2020. The Services company has also assigned a $42 price target. Robert W. Baird wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Werner Enterprises Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on January 14, 2020. Stifel was of a view that WERN is Hold in its latest report on October 30, 2019. Wolfe Research thinks that WERN is worth Peer Perform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 6 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 9 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $40.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 33.44% from its 52-Week high price while it is -9.10% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 57.36.

The shares of the company added by 5.54% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $34.55 while ending the day at $36.39. During the trading session, a total of 1.07 million shares were traded which represents a -85.92% decline from the average session volume which is 574630.0 shares. WERN had ended its last session trading at $34.48. Werner Enterprises Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.27, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.50 WERN 52-week low price stands at $27.27 while its 52-week high price is $40.03.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.67 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Werner Enterprises Inc. generated 26.42 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.57 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 22.39%. Werner Enterprises Inc. has the potential to record 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at DA Davidson published a research note on March 23, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $6. BofA/Merrill also rated COTY as Reiterated on October 23, 2019, with its price target of $13 suggesting that COTY could surge by 23.59% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $6.31/share, analysts expect it to down by -14.26% to reach $7.08/share. It started the day trading at $6.23 and traded between $5.17 and $5.41 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that COTY’s 50-day SMA is 9.15 while its 200-day SMA stands at 10.58. The stock has a high of $14.14 for the year while the low is $3.02. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 18.0 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -6.13%, as 16.90M WERN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.04% of Coty Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 6.48M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.61 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 5.05%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -50.68% over the past 90 days while it lost -48.62% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more COTY shares, increasing its portfolio by 8.35% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 3,392,795 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 44,004,491 shares of COTY, with a total valuation of $406,161,452. Fidelity Management & Research Co… meanwhile sold more COTY shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $229,641,745 worth of shares.

Similarly, Newton Investment Management Ltd. decreased its Coty Inc. shares by 2.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 24,654,965 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -503,928 shares of Coty Inc. which are valued at $227,565,327. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Coty Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 350,463 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 16,217,911 shares and is now valued at $149,691,319. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of Coty Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.