Is A Downturn Overdue? ViewRay Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY), Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:MGY)?

The shares of ViewRay Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) has been pegged with a rating of Underweight by Morgan Stanley in its latest research note that was published on March 27, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $2 price target. Morgan Stanley wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of ViewRay Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from B. Riley FBR Markets when it published its report on December 04, 2019. The stock was given Outperform rating by Oppenheimer in its report released on October 22, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 7. Piper Jaffray was of a view that VRAY is Overweight in its latest report on June 18, 2019. B. Riley FBR thinks that VRAY is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on March 15, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 12.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $3.75. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 110.76% from its 52-Week high price while it is -76.13% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 51.16.

The shares of the company added by 10.43% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $2.13 while ending the day at $2.33. During the trading session, a total of 1.75 million shares were traded which represents a 40.77% incline from the average session volume which is 2.95 million shares. VRAY had ended its last session trading at $2.11. ViewRay Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.26, while its quick ratio hovers at 4.20 VRAY 52-week low price stands at $1.11 while its 52-week high price is $9.76.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.31 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The ViewRay Inc. generated 226.78 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.21 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -9.68%. ViewRay Inc. has the potential to record -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Barclays published a research note on March 24, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:MGY) is now rated as Equal Weight. Credit Suisse also rated MGY as Resumed on March 19, 2020, with its price target of $7 suggesting that MGY could surge by 76.29% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $4.11/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.11% to reach $16.45/share. It started the day trading at $4.11 and traded between $3.68 and $3.90 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MGY’s 50-day SMA is 7.82 while its 200-day SMA stands at 10.29. The stock has a high of $14.13 for the year while the low is $3.23. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 17.2 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -4.32%, as 16.46M VRAY shares were shorted. At the moment, only 14.41% of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 13.49, while the P/B ratio is 0.37. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.97M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 7.78 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 1.30%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -69.02% over the past 90 days while it lost -65.05% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Fidelity Management & Research Co… sold more MGY shares, decreasing its portfolio by -2.24% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Fidelity Management & Research Co… selling -457,346 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 19,985,092 shares of MGY, with a total valuation of $150,088,041. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… meanwhile bought more MGY shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $92,344,132 worth of shares.

Similarly, Davis Selected Advisers LP decreased its Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation shares by 1.44% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 12,036,669 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -176,455 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation which are valued at $90,395,384. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 286,995 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 10,406,669 shares and is now valued at $78,154,084. Following these latest developments, around 4.80% of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.